Airport plans for future expansion

By Elizabeth A. King

Freelance Writer

For years, Johnson County Airport Manager, David “Dave” Garris, has been working diligently to create an equitable, safe, well-thought-out, and profitable solution for the facility under his watchful eyes and daily care. After much preparation, Garris now has a chance to bring his vision and plan for the Airport to the Mayor and Commissioners in the upcoming Airport Committee Meeting on Monday, October 17, at 5:30 p.m.

The event is scheduled as an open public meeting for all interested in the facility’s status and future.

The Johnson County Airport is 90 percent federally, 5 percent state, and 5 percent locally funded. Garris’ plans include a multi-phase build-out that would incorporate moving the private hangars to a new location on the property with a private access road, new T-hangars that could allow the county to increase revenue to $80,000 annually for the county, and includes hosting additional events many of which are open to the public.

According to Garris, the two public hangars currently hold 22 small private planes, and the waiting list to rent hangar space has increased exponentially.

Garris rents the public hangars, the two aviation fuel tanks, and the tarmac from the county for $25,200 annually to run a business from. He is responsible for all the utility bills, insurance estimated at $10,500, and staffing expenses per his contract.

The publicly owned hangars are rented for $150 a month per plane. The small amount left over covers Garris’ living expenses after airport expenses are met since he is not on the county’s payroll. Garris is an unpaid subcontractor who was approved to run a few aviation-related businesses on the side to help earn a living at the Airport, which includes repairing and building kit planes. On-site daily, Garris has a legal Manager dwelling on the facility to be available at all hours, to provide security and a helping hand as pilots arrive and need access to their planes and fueling. Residing on-site has other benefits, including a reduction of insurance premiums for plane owners.

The privately owned hangars pay $300 per year to lease the ground the hangars sit on, for an estimated annual revenue of $2400, a far cry from what Garris says is the potential for the site.

Since he began managing the Airport, Garris has filed for and been awarded an estimated $400,000 in free grant money to repair and upgrade the Airport.

Tension for all involved with the facility mounts as the private hangar owner’s leases are set to expire and are open for review and possible renewal in 2025-26. When the contracts expire, owners are expected to pack their hangars and move them elsewhere or lose them. According to Garris, five of the seven hangars are in some form of lease violation.

Lynn Campbell, the owner of hangars 6 and 7, stated, “Most of the other airport hangar owners hate my

contract because mine has a buyout clause at fair market value if my lease is not renewed.”

It means that Campbell has the option to renew

if agreements are made, move, or bought out at fair market value.

When asked how much Campbell pays to lease the ground his hangars occupy, he confirmed each owner pays $300 annually per hangar.

Looking forward to meeting with the county commission,

Garris seemed confident of his efforts on behalf of the Johnson County airport.

“Activity breeds activity,” he said.

With the plans in hand, Garris believes in a joint success of the county and Airport soaring high above any previously set expectations.