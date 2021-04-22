Agriculture students work on roll-over protection systems

Staff Report

Agriculture classes at Johnson County High School have the opportunity to work with the University of Kentucky and the Southeast Center for Agricultural Health and Injury Prevention to build a cost-effective roll-over protection systems (CROPS) for older tractors for farmers in Wilkes County. The grant allows farmers to receive this life-saving equipment for their tractors at no cost to them. Johnson County is making a positive impact on the community by building and installing the equipment to protect farmers in case the tractor turns over.

There are one hundred tractor-related fatalities each year. CROPS, can prevent such accidents. The program is designed for the local students to learn several skills that will benefit them as they become adults and contribute to their communities. Skills directly related to this project include: developing a material list and budget, metal cutting skills and precise measurements for drilling metal, welding, assembly of the structure, and teamwork.

This year, Johnson County participates in the program after starting the program last year but did not get to complete the project due to the COVID-19 shut down. Much of the work was done in the spring semester last year under the supervision of Jerry Agan and the work of some fine student learners. Andrew Dugger, Donnie Curd, Colton Long were the lead workers on the project, and Marcus Dunham, a farmer who owns the tractor, and FFA president, Haleigh Thompson.

The FFA is a national organization that promotes premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.