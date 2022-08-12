After-school program registration time

Four of the JC/MC Community Center’s after-school kids hold registration packets for the new school year Photo submitted

As a new school year begins, the Mountain City Community Center’s after-school program is once again open for enrollment.

Started by Flo Bellamy in 2004, the Community Center’s after-school program was created to give every child registered in the Johnson County school system (ages 10-18) a safe place to grow, receive a meal, interact with peers after school, and engage in physical activities both indoor and outdoor.

During the previous school year, the Center served meals to anywhere from 35 to 60 children per day. The after-school program enrollment averaged over two hundred children. It is expected the attendance this year will be just as high.

The annual enrollment process is simple: on a child’s first day, he or she will be given a registration packet to take home to his or her parents to fill out and return within a week.

The packet contains important information such as parental contact information, emergency contacts, health history (i.e. allergies, etc.), sign-out consent, transportation plans, and parental agreement to the Center’s guidelines.

The papers MUST be completed and returned to the Center, or the child CANNOT attend the after-school program. The Center will have to turn the child away until the packet is returned.

“Legally, we have to have the paperwork,” Flo Bellamy, the director of the Community Center, said. “In order to continue with this program, it’s necessary. We have to have the registration packets, or the state will shut us down. They’ll put a lock on the door. So, parents, please take the time to fill them out.”

If interested in enrolling a child in the free after-school program, pick up a registration packet at the Community Center.

For more information about the after-school program, contact Flo Bellamy at 727-2942.