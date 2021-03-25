Accident leaves two dead on Highway 91 N

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reported a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 91 N around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 resulting in the deaths of two Johnson County residents. Luther Dunn of Laurel Bloomery, 33, and Deidra Dunn of Mountain City, 33. The victims’ next of kin and the medical examiner has been notified.

According to officials, the victims were heading south on a 1995 Kawasaki motorcycle, which overturned on a curve and skidded beneath a 2019 Dodge Ram truck heading north. The Dodge ran over both victims. The driver, another Mountain City resident, 62, sustained no injuries.

Preliminary reports show that the Dodge driver was not under the influence and that all parties were using appropriate safety gear at the time of the crash. At this time, there is no information on whether the victims were under the influence of any substances. THP has requested tests to confirm. The accident is still under investigation and no criminal charges have been filed.