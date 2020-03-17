A notice to our subscribers

As we continue to gather and deliver the most credible news to Johnson County, we want you to know that extra measures are being taken to keep The Tomahawk work environment safe. All employees have been instructed to practice good hygiene and to follow all safety guidelines, such as washing hands, maintaining safe distances in public, covering mouth when sneezing or coughing, and avoiding touching the face or mouth.

Also, effective immediately, The Tomahawk office will be closed to the public until April 15th. We request that all business with the newspaper be conducted by email, postal service, or phone.

Thank you for your support,

The Tomahawk