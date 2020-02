Alf and Barbara Wilson are crowned Valentines King and Queen by Johnson County Senior Center Bus Driver Terry Hodge during the annual Valentine’s Day celebration on February 14. The Wilsons have been married for

64 years and together for 65 years. Earlier during the celebration, County Mayor Mike Taylor, Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger, and County Commissioner and senior center board member Evelyn Hill signed a new building lease for 20 years. Photo by Meg Dickens.