A Cold Springs Three-Peat!

Cold Springs Utility District wins Region One Best Tasting Water Contest for third consecutive year

Staff Report

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (April 19, 2021) – Cold Springs Utility District was recently awarded the top prize at the Region One Best Tasting Water Contest for the third year in a row. Sponsored by the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TAUD), the competition took place on April 15 at the Blountville Utility District.

TAUD Region One consists of: Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties.

In addition to Cold Spring Utility District, the other Region One utilities that submitted samples of their drinking water for competition were Bristol Water System, Bristol Bluff City Utility District, Erwin Utilities, Greeneville Water Commission, and Lakeview Utility District.

Participating as judges for the competition were Royce Fout, TDOT; Bert Gore, SUEZ Water Advanced Solutions; Andrew Lowe, Consolidated Pipe; John Maden, Core & Main; and Craig Haney, Brann & Whittemore. The drinking water samples were judged on their clarity, bouquet, and taste.

This spring, TAUD will conduct the Best Tasting Water in Tennessee Contest in each of its 11 regions across the state. Each regional winner will compete at TAUD’s 2021 Annual Business Conference at the Gatlinburg Convention Center on Thursday, August 12. The statewide winner will represent TAUD In Washington D.C. at the Great American Taste Test held in conjunction with the National Rural Water Association’s Rural Water Rally in February 2022.

The Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TAUD) is comprised of America’s finest water, wastewater, and natural gas personnel providing the highest quality of service for Tennessee residents. TAUD provides training, technical assistance, and advocacy to these industry professionals. For more information about TAUD, visit www.taud.org or follow on Facebook (Tennessee Association of Utility Districts) and Instagram.