A.C.T.I.O.N. Coalition staff meets with legislators

On Wednesday February 20th Trish Burchette, Executive Director of the A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition met with State Representative Timothy Hill in Nashville, Tn. She spoke briefly with the Representative from the 3rd district about ongoing substance use issues in our community, and ways prevention dollars from our State and Federal governments can assist in the education, prevention and recovery of substance use disorders. Currently there are no line items budgeted for the 97 coalitions in the State of Tennessee. The State does fund the Count It, Lock It, Drop It campaign across the state but funding for coalitions comes from Federal and State grant funding.

Wednesday February 6, Kandas Motsinger, grant coordinator for A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition met with U.S. Representative for Tennessee’s 1st congressional district, Phil Roe in Washington D.C. to discuss ways to bring prevention dollars to our community. During her visit with Dr. Roe, she was able to talk about the work ACTION does and why it is vitally important to our community. For every dollar spent on substance abuse prevention, it saves an average of $10 in long term savings. As ACTION is grant funded, it is essential to maintain these prevention funds though federal and state grants. Dr. Roe is already familiar with Johnson County and was very interested and pleased to discuss the work ACTION does and how it has benefited our community for the better and to see why ACTION must continue the work it does!