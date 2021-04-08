Skip to content Skip to left sidebar Skip to right sidebar Skip to footer

Sunday, April 11, 2021

4-H public speaking contest announces winners

County Level Public Speaking Placings

4th grade: Clara Wilson, 1st place; 5th grade: Asher Milsap, 1st place; Lucas Wolfe,2nd place; 6th grade: Emma Brown, 1st place; 8th grade: Joshua Ransom, 1st place.

County Level Poster Winners

Joshua Ransom, t-shirt design and county winner; Asher Milsap, county winner; Sydney Philips, county winner.

For over 100 years, 4-H has been actively teaching life skills and youth development. Public speaking and communication have always been life skills that we have strived to teach our youth. Being able to speak well and express yourself is vital to success.

The 4-H public speaking and poster contests give youth the opportunity to showcase these skills and earn recognition for their hard work and practice. While these contests were hosted a little differently this year, one thing that remained the same was the quality of speeches and projects. Winners at the county level advanced to represent Johnson County in the regional competitions. Additionally, the winning poster will be featured on the 2021 4-H t-shirt. Join us in congratulating our participants and winners on their achievements.