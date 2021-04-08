4-H public speaking contest announces winners

County Level Public Speaking Placings

County Level Poster Winners

For over 100 years, 4-H has been actively teaching life skills and youth development. Public speaking and communication have always been life skills that we have strived to teach our youth. Being able to speak well and express yourself is vital to success.

The 4-H public speaking and poster contests give youth the opportunity to showcase these skills and earn recognition for their hard work and practice. While these contests were hosted a little differently this year, one thing that remained the same was the quality of speeches and projects. Winners at the county level advanced to represent Johnson County in the regional competitions. Additionally, the winning poster will be featured on the 2021 4-H t-shirt. Join us in congratulating our participants and winners on their achievements.