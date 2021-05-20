4-H Horse Judging takes 2nd place in regional contest

Johnson County 4-H seniors, Oren Hammons, Eric Isaacs, Tanner Marshall, Cynthia Furches and Coach Sirrena Wiggins pose for a photo after winning second place at the Eastern Region 4-H Horse Judging Competition. Photo submitted.

Submitted by Danielle Pleasant

Our 4-H’ers have been hard at work preparing for the Eastern Region 4-H Horse Judging Competition. Participants learn about horse’s movement, color, and body part identification and how to evaluate horses on muscle definition, structural correctness, and overall balance. In addition to placing five classes, senior high competitors were tasked with answering questions in place of oral reasons for the virtual contest.

This year’s senior high team, Cynthia Furches, Oren Hammons, Eric Isaacs, and Tanner Marshall, coached by Sirrena Wiggins, rose to the challenge and represented Johnson County 4-H well, earning second place overall in the Senior High Division.

Additionally, several team members earned a place as one of the Top Ten Individuals. Oren Hammons won 4th place, Eric Isaacs won 5th, and Cynthia Furches won 8th place in the Senior High Division. Falling just shy of the top ten, Tanner Marshall placed 14th overall.

“We are so proud of their achievements, especially as this is their first year competing in this event, and they qualified to represent the Eastern Region at the state competition,” Pleasant said. “Special thanks to our coach, Sirrena Wiggins, for her dedication to our youth and their success.