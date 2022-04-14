2021 Tax deadline pushed to Monday

By Karla Prudhomme

Freelance Writer

Because April 15 falls on Good Friday this year, the tax deadline has been extended to Monday, April 18.

Though this weekend reprieve may not matter to some, the three-day extension is welcomed news for procrastinators and those who owe.

The 2021 tax season has been challenging and stressful for the average taxpayer.

This year has been riddled with customer complaints against the IRS, and for a good reason, as according to the internal watchdog of the IRS, Erin Collins, a National Taxpayers Advocate, the IRS had a backlog of more than 35 million tax returns, is understaffed, making too many mistakes with taxpayers returns and payments, and is working on the oldest computer systems in the federal government.

Additional complaints about the IRS included the inability of taxpayers needing assistance to get through to a customer service representative, and only one in nine callers was successful.

For those lucky enough to get through, the average wait time was 23 minutes, though many noted longer wait times.

Though these difficulties have affected many taxpayers, the IRS recommends electronic filing for quicker resolution of your 2021 taxes for those who have yet to file.

There is some good news for the taxpayers in Johnson County, though, as several independent tax preparers, H&R Block and Jackson Hewitt, offer extended hours through April 18.

According to Celeste Dunn, owner of H&R Block, they

will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Easter Sunday and

will be there until the last client is served on tax day, Monday,

April 18.

According to Certified Public Accountant Tim Barrier, who owns Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, “you still have time to file, and filing without taking an extension is advisable, as penalties and interest will be incurred.”

If you have yet to file your 2021 taxes, the deadline for filing ends at midnight on Monday, April 18, so the time to act is now.

Advertisements