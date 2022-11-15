Owners, Jim and Linda Macholtz, moved to Johnson County full-time from Florida last month and decided to give the community something they felt it lacked.
When asked, why an Inn? Linda said they decided to do this for one simple reason.
“The area needed a luxury Inn, which people could afford to stay in,” Linda said, emphasizing that the non-smoking studio has a reasonable flat rate of $135.00 a night, with a two-night minimum stay and $100.00 cleaning fee (plus applicable taxes).
Located at 2246 Lumpkin Branch Road, Mountain City, The Blue Ridge Comfort Inn opened its doors to its first guest(s) on Saturday, November 5, 2022, launching the business on its way to allow visitors to see all the beauty the region offers.
And for a good reason. The Inn was created inside a large blue building that has been converted into three businesses. As one comes up the driveway, the entrance to the studio Inn is on the far right side of the building. Equipped with a keyless entry to a full-size kitchen, bathroom with walk-in shower, and sleeping/living room consisting of a king-sized bed, reclining loveseat, and sofa.
This Luxury Inn is decorated in cool taupe, gray and blue tones adding an element of the coast to the mountains. The driveway opens the view of the rolling hills, pasture area, and Tennessee’s beautiful sky at dawn or dusk.
Jim has been in the kitchen and bath business for approximately 40 years, so it is only natural that his skills are shown off throughout the Inn. The granite countertop in the kitchen transitions throughout the studio on window ledges, a sink top, and the electric fireplace mantle.
The beautifully tiled walk-in shower compliments the luxury feel of the bathroom, and the kitchen is stocked with blueberry muffins, coffee, creamer, seasonings, and all the kitchen tools one needs to prepare a meal and feel at home.
In addition to the studio, the middle of the building houses Jim’s shop, and on the far left are Linda’s craft workshop/store and kitchen and bath showroom.
Those interested in booking a room, please call Linda at (727) 222-7401.