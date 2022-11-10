To Charlie Gilbert and Ella Maggie (Bolden), Shores were born 14 children, six being males. From those male children a total of 67 years, eight months and 13 days was given in military service to their country. None were drafted, all served voluntarily. Five served in the active military service and one served in the Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC).
Their oldest son, Lillard Riley Shores (b. 7-20-1915, d. 3-21-1980) served in the US Army from September 1934 to September 1937. He obtained the rank of Private First Class. No further information could be obtained from the Military Archives because of a fire at the records center and his original DD-214 could not be located.
The second oldest son, Tandy Henson Shores (b. 8-2-1916, d.8-26-1982) served in the CCC during the war.
Thomas James Shores (b.1-14-1918, d. 11-7-1971), the third eldest son was a 20-year career US Army veteran having begun his military career in June of 1939 and ended it in January of 1958. He served in the Infantry as an artillery mechanic in the Armored Calvary Regiment and as a heavy weapons infantryman. He served in the Asiatic Pacific Area in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, and Central Europe. Tom saw action in World War II and the Korean War. His medals and awards consisted of Eame Theater Ribbon W/4 Bronze Stars, American Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal W/4 Bronze Stars, Combat Infantry Badge, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Occupation Medal. He retired on January 31, 1958, with the rank of Sargent First Class having served a total of 20 years and 15 days.
Their fourth oldest son, Dayton Shores (b.3-24-1919, d. 8-18-1956) served in the US Army from June 1941 to October of 1945 as a tank mechanic. He served in the Asiatic Pacific in the Philippine Island, Luzon, and Ryukyus. His medals and awards were Army Good Conduct Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon W/1 Bronze Star, American Defense Service Medal, and Asiatic Pacific Service Medal W/4 Bronze Stars. Total time served was 4 years, 4 months and 24 days having obtained the rank of Tech-4.
The fifth in line, another 20-year career veteran, Calvin Coolidge Shores (b. 9-4-1927, d. 3-1-1975) SERVED IN THREE BRANCHES OF THE MILITARY SERVICE, a distinction perhaps few if any would hold in Johnson County. The US Navy was the first branch from December of 1945 to November 1946, for a total of 10 months and 27 days. He was assigned to the USS LST 845 as deck mechanic with the rank of Seaman Second Class. He then entered the US Army serving from January 1951 to February of 1953 for a total of 2 years and 24 days. He obtained the rank of Sargent and served in an Engineers Construction Battalion in Germany. Calvin retired on April 9, 1971 with the rank of Master Sargent having served the remainder of his career in the United States Air Force serving mainly in the United States, but did have one tour in Iran as NCOIC of the Enlisted Mens Club. He completed his Air Force career in Food Service. Total time served in the military was 20 years, 2 months and 1 day. He received the following medals and awards: Occupation Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal W/1 Bronze Star, Air Force Longevity Service Award W/4 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Good Conduct Medal W/1 Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Air Force Commendation Medal.
The youngest son, Theodore A. Shores (b.2-8-1938 d. 10-20-2012) served a 20-year career in the US Air Force from February 1957 to March 1977 consisting of 20 years 1 month and 3 days serving his entire military career as a jet aircraft mechanic over 2 engines. His assignments were basically throughout the Eastern and Midwestern United States except for one tour in Puerto Rico and several TDY tours in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War as a ground/airborne, mechanic/supervisor flying several combat missions in the Gulf of Tonkin. He retired with the rank of Senior Master Sargent and had a distinguished career serving as crew chief on two different VC-135 airplanes commanded by Four Star Generals. This was one of many challenging assignments. Throughout his career he performed maintenance duties on the B-47, B-58 (the first and only supersonic bomber), KC-135, B-52, VC-135, and C-130 aircraft, retiring from Pope Air Force Base, North Carolina on March 31, 1977. He received medals and awards as follows: Air Force Commendation Medal W/1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Presidential Unit Citation W/1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award W/1 Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal W/1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal W/2 Bronze Loops, the National Defense Medal, the Air Force Longevity Award W/3 Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon.
Submitted by Nancy Carol Shores, widow of Theodore A. Shores, SMSGT, USAF.