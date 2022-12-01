NORTHEAST, TN – This year’s Project Thanksgiving, sponsored by 88.3 WCQR Radio and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee has reached its goal of sponsoring 6,200 boxes to help feed the hungry for Thanksgiving.
Executive Director, Rhonda Chafin says, “We are so thankful to WCQR and the community for their generous support of Project Thanksgiving. Our mission of helping others depends on community support and this is a great example of how everyone working together can provide food for those in need.”
This is the 14th year of the partnership between 88.3 WCQR Radio and Second Harvest to provide Thanksgiving meals for families and individuals in the region who may not otherwise have a Thanksgiving meal on their table.
Approximately 1 out of 7 people in Northeast Tennessee are food insecure and nearly 78,050 people may not know where they will get their next meal. Second Harvest is encouraging families to take time on Thanksgiving to think about helping others.
Although Second Harvest is closed on Thanksgiving Day, the website provides a way for people to make donations and reach out about volunteering in the future. Visit www.netfoodbank.org for more information. Also, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee participates in #GIVING TUESDAY and donations can be made on the Food Bank website www.netfoodbank.org