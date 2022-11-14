During its annual Diamond Tours charter trip, the Johnson County Senior Center ventured west this past October.
With over forty participants, the Center’s trip carried the group northwest to South Dakota, Mount Rushmore State. Throughout the ten-day trip, the group visited numerous well-known historical locations such as:
- The Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, was originally established in 1892 to demonstrate the richness of the soil and local farmers’ fruitful harvests.
- Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota. A national treasure tucked away amid the lush beauty of the Black Hills, this granite sculpture represents not only America’s past but also a “promise for the future.” Completed in 1941, Mount Rushmore showcases four previous U.S. presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.
- Crazy Horse Memorial is located in Crazy Horse, South Dakota. With construction beginning in 1948 and still in progress, this mountain monument is also found in the Black Hills. The sculpture depicts Crazy Horse, a warrior of the Oglala Lakota people, riding a horse and pointing toward his tribal land.
- The Badlands National Park in South Dakota. Spanning 244,000 acres, the Badlands draws tourists from around the globe. Officially established as a national park in 1978, the Badlands is one of the world’s richest fossil beds, boasting jagged rock formations and steep canyons.
“The Badlands was just amazing,” Trish Eastridge, one of the Center’s travelers, said. “It was just amazing to see what God has done. It was magnificent.”
Already looking to the future, the Johnson County Senior Center has its next two trips lined up for 2023:
- In late May 2023, the Senior Center will spend five days touring Amelia Island, St. Augustine, and Jacksonville, Florida. Although the roster is currently full if anyone is interested in learning more about the trip or being placed on the waiting list, contact the Center at 727-8883.
- In early September 2023, the Senior Center will be visiting Mackinac Island. The group will spend seven days exploring the island by land and sea with guided carriage tours and ferry rides. Although the roster is currently full if anyone is interested in learning more about the trip or being placed on the waiting list, contact the Center at 727-8883.
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center and its upcoming events, visit its Facebook page and website johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com, stop by the Center M-F, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or call 727-8883.