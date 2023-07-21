In the alley behind Heritage Hall, a pack of pre-teen pickpockets are laughing by the wall, while in the shadows, a sinister gangster and a kind-hearted streetwalker clash viciously. Inside the door, the gang leader relaxes with his favorite protege as a young orphan sitting nearby eyes them with a mix of suspicion and hope. The stage is set for Oliver, Lionel Bart’s timeless musical melding of indelible songs, unrelenting pathos, and a dose of darkness.
Tonight director Kathy Terrill and musical director Marie Jo Thume are putting the cast of close to 40 people, ranging from elementary school children to senior citizens, through one of the few numbers when they will all take the stage together.
We take a moment to talk about the cast, particularly the two young girls playing leading roles, Joyanna Watts as Oliver and Lily Berger as The Artful Dodger. Terrill had a couple of boys in mind for these parts, but the pandemic delayed the production, and voices changed.
“These two girls came in prepared and did an awesome job in trying out,” Terrill says. “Joyanna has a very sweet voice. When she walked on the stage to audition our eyes popped.”
“They have both in productions of mine,” Thume says. “When Lily got up for her cold read, she already had the whole cockney thing going on.”
Watts didn’t try out for Oliver originally and was just wanting to get back on stage after a break. “I was iffy about it at first,” she says, “This is the first musical I’ve ever done, and it’s a big responsibility. It’s very wow to be the center of attention.”
Ray Branch, who plays Fagin, was taken aback by the professionalism of his young costar Berger.
“I’ve done almost 30 plays, but on the first night, I hadn’t even started getting my lines down. She got up there, and she knew all her lines and already had the accent down. She blew me away.”
The atmosphere in the theater careens between harmony and total bedlam, but when the cast comes together on stage, belting out “Consider Yourself,” their voices blending effortlessly, their hands punching the air, the energy is absolutely off the charts.
“It’s amazing. They’re doing it,” Thume whispers to Terrill. “There is a real professional quality.”
The group of kids playing the rest of Fagin’s gang jump all over each other in their eagerness to talk about the experience.
“The bond is working together, says Elovie, “We just naturally…” and then Emma jumps in. “Hard work. Give the people what they’re paying for.” Darrin leaps into the conversation, saying, “The weirdest thing is that I’m not actually all that fond of people…” to which Corbin interjects, “What? I don’t even know what that means…” before Emma says, “The stage is a beautiful thing. It connects you to your character. It connects you to the audience.” Looking at her askance, Noland bellows, “What?” while all the other kids holler, “Amen!”
Based on Charles Dickens’ novel Oliver Twist, the rollicking musical is full of classic hummable songs like “Who Will Buy This Beautiful Morning,” “Food, Glorious Food,” “Where is Love,” and “I’d Do Anything,” but one of the most famous numbers, speaks to the darker side of the story.
Abigail Jones, who plays the doomed street walker Nancy says, “She is such a deeply emotional character in this terrible, abusive relationship. Her song, ‘As Long as He Needs Me,’ shows how resigned she is to it, how she knows that Sykes will somehow murder her.”
Standing nearby, Deklan Thomas, who plays uber-villain Bill Sykes nods before talking about his character. “He’s all arrogance. He doesn’t need anybody else. He doesn’t care about anyone else. He thinks of himself as a man of standing; in reality, he’s a thug.”
Working out a scene together, Thomas’ easy going demeanor shifts to a dead-eyed, jaw-clenched killer, while Jones embodies both terror and resistance. In the end, they both laugh, breaking the tension.
Deklan’s one of the sweetest guys, such a gentleman,” Musical Director Marie Jo Thume says, “But when I play piano for him when he’s rehearsing, he scares me.”
“I really wanted to play a proper out-and-out villain,” Thomas says. “I’ve been doing community theater since I was like 9, and this is the first time I’ve ever gotten to do a proper villain.”
“And you do it wonderfully,” Jones says, laughing.
The Johnson County Community Theater’s production of Oliver will run July 21-23 and July 28-29 at Heritage Hall in Mountain City. For more information or tickets, contact Heritage Hall at (423) 727-7444 or visit their website at heritagehalltheatre.org.