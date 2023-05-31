Lyreleaf Sage (Salvia lyrata)

 Mona Alderson


The name of this plant is self-explanatory: the distinctive “lyre-shaped” leaves grow mostly from its basal rosette.  A member of the mint family, this perennial has a single stem growing 12-24 inches tall.  The pale blue to lavender flowers bloom April through June.  The flowers are tubular about 1 inch long with an upper and lower lip. Hummingbirds and bumblebees are common pollinators.  Lyreleaf Sage is a native plant that is related to common or garden sage, which was introduced from Eurasia.  Although used medicinally in the past, I have no reference to this species being used in cooking. 

