Lyreleaf Sage (Salvia lyrata)
The name of this plant is self-explanatory: the distinctive “lyre-shaped” leaves grow mostly from its basal rosette. A member of the mint family, this perennial has a single stem growing 12-24 inches tall. The pale blue to lavender flowers bloom April through June. The flowers are tubular about 1 inch long with an upper and lower lip. Hummingbirds and bumblebees are common pollinators. Lyreleaf Sage is a native plant that is related to common or garden sage, which was introduced from Eurasia. Although used medicinally in the past, I have no reference to this species being used in cooking.