LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

Thanks for the Memories
One of the most important things for people, regardless of race, ethnicity, or religion, is their memories. We spend a lifetime accumulating memories, and then some people have their memories erased by dementia, brain injury, or Alzheimer’s disease. As hard as it is to realize that you are forgetting things, it’s just as hard for loved ones to watch your mental decline. Today’s technology offers many ways to preserve memories. Photographs and movies can be taken by anyone with a cell phone, and stored digitally. Scrapbooking has been a popular hobby for many decades. Whatever the method, leaving a record of your life behind for future generations can be very satisfying. So get out there and make more memories. All of today’s books and movies have a memory theme.
Books and A Movie
Meemaw’s Memory Quilt: Treasured Stories of Watauga County, Jane Wilson, E WIL
A young boy learns about the 150 year old history of his home from his grandmother’s quilt.
How to Remember Everything: Memory Shortcuts to Help You Study Smarter, Grades 6 – 8, Ellen Gibson Wilson, J 371.302 WIL
Instead of just memorizing information, learn how to learn using memory tricks and techniques for easily and quickly learning large amounts of information.
Memory, DVD 504
When expert assassin Alex refuses to complete an assignment, he becomes a target for the FBI. Alex has the skills to stay ahead, except he is struggling with severe memory loss.
The 36 Hour Day: a Family Guide to Caring for Persons With Alzheimer’s Disease, Nancy L Macy, 616.8 MAC
This best-selling book is the ultimate guide for people caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease.
Start Scrapbooking: Your Essential Guide to Recording Memories, Wendy Smedley, 745.593 SME
Everything you need to know to get started having fun and recording memories in a scrapbook.
