For many, the July 4th holiday means enjoying the outdoors as well as an increase in boater activity. For this reason and to ensure everyone has a positive and memorable weekend, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be on heightened alert for boating under the influence infractions.
TWRA has announced that the agency will be participating in the annual Operation Dry Water, July 1-3, a three-day period of enforcement and education about the dangers of impaired boating.
Officials emphasized that over the course of the July 4th holiday period, law enforcement officers will also be working to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, for both operators and passengers. That means boaters will notice an overall increase in officer patrols on the water.
The goal of the combined efforts of the participating law enforcement agencies is the removal of impaired operators from the state’s waterways, providing a safe and enjoyable experience for boaters.
“Impaired Operation is a 100 percent preventable crime that our wildlife officers take seriously each time they patrol our waterways,” said Lt. Col. Matt Majors of the Boating and Law Enforcement Division. “There will be no warnings given. If you are found to be operating a vessel impaired by our officers, you will go to jail.”
In a recent announcement, TWRA officials stated that "as of July 1, BUI penalties will align with DUI laws in terms of jail time, fines, and loss of boat operating privileges. The new law additionally clarifies that officers can seek a search warrant for blood should someone refuse the implied consent portion of the law."
According to TWRA, alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths. Sun, wind, noise, vibration, and motion are said to intensify the effects of alcohol, drugs, and some medications. Operating a boat with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 percent or higher is illegal in Tennessee, the same as operating a motor vehicle. Penalties may include fines, jail, boat impoundment, and the loss of boat driving privileges.
With July 4 falling on a Tuesday this year, the TWRA holiday period will begin at 6 p.m. (local time) on Friday, June 30, and continues through midnight on the 4th.
To support the enforcement and education initiative, the TWRA is partnering with the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Operation Dry Water was started by the NASBLA in 2009 and has been a highly successful campaign drawing public attention to the dangers of boating under the influence (BUI).