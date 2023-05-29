BIG STONE GAP -- The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will be hosting a Wildflower Walk for National Trails Days on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There’s something about being outdoors: fresh air, birds singing and walking along a trail. For National Trails Day, the park will offer an interpretative walk on the Big Stone Green Belt along the beautiful Powell River, identifying what’s blooming and buzzing in your neighborhood and what makes their home along the trail.
The walk will begin at the front gate of the museum. Participants will learn how to identify blooming wildflowers and insects that make their home along the trail.
Admission is free, but participants must register before 4 p.m. on Friday, June 2.
For more information or to register, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at (276) 523-1322.
