BLOWING ROCK -- Sky Valley Zip Tours is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their highly anticipated venture: Mountain Cat Off Road Adventures.
This new tour offers an exhilarating and eco-friendly experience amidst the stunning landscapes of the High Country. With the introduction of their fully electric 4 wheel drive adventure vehicles (EAVs), Mountain Cat Off Road Adventures is set to redefine off-road exploration in North Carolina.
Discover the thrill of a lifetime as you embark on a remarkable journey through the untamed beauty of Blowing Rock's breathtaking surroundings. Mountain Cat Off Road Adventures promises an unforgettable experience for outdoor enthusiasts, families seeking unique bonding opportunities and groups of friends eager for adrenaline-pumping adventures.
"Our mission at Mountain Cat Off Road Adventures is to provide a gateway to reconnect with nature while indulging in the thrill of exploration," said Jack Sharp, the owner of Sky Valley Zip Tours and Mountain Cat Off Road Adventures. "With our state-of-the-art electric vehicles, we aim to offer an exciting and comfortable ride for adventurers of all skill levels, while ensuring minimal environmental impact."
Situated on a sprawling 140-acre property, Mountain Cat Off Road Adventures boasts several miles of heart-pounding trails designed to challenge and delight off-road enthusiasts. Traverse through rugged terrain, conquer challenging inclines and navigate rocky paths with ease, all while relishing the awe-inspiring beauty of the High Country.
The duration of each Mountain Cat Off Road Adventures experience may vary depending on the group size, typically ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 hours. To ensure the utmost safety and enjoyment for all participants, riders must be at least 14 years old and have a maximum weight of 275 pounds. As part of our safety protocols, weight measurements will be taken on-site before tours.
Mountain Cat Off Road Adventures is committed to inclusivity and accessibility. The EAV tours are designed to accommodate individuals with certain mobility impairments, allowing them to partake in the excitement of off-road exploration. Contact the Mountain Cat Off Road Adventures team today to customize your experience and ensure maximum enjoyment and accessibility.
To celebrate the grand opening, Mountain Cat Off Road Adventures is offering special introductory pricing for a limited time. Take advantage of this opportunity to embark on a thrilling journey through the stunning landscapes of Blowing Rock, North Carolina.
For more information, visit skyvalleyziptours.com/about-sky-valley/mountain-cat or email skyvalleyzips@boonezip.com. Follow them on social media for the latest updates and exclusive promotions.