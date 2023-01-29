Jenny Johnson Manuel
Johnson County Historian
Elijah Dougherty was born in 1807 in a cabin on the banks of Roan Creek. He was the son of Elijah and Esther Dougherty. After he was born, the family moved to Turkeytown near present-day Elizabethton, where they lived until 1820, when they moved back to the Mill Creek area of present-day Johnson County.
In 1828 he married Eve Cable Mast, daughter of Adam Mast and Elizabeth Cable. Shortly after his marriage, he bought a large property located on Mill Creek from Michael Slimp.
Elijah Dougherty was a very industrious man, and Mill Creek became the source of power for many of his industries. The first of his industries was a grist mill, and soon after that, he started a sash sawmill. The saws were operated perpendicularly. Because money was so scarce in those days, he dealt with his customers on the shares.
In 1854 he established a brick kiln on his land and burned the bricks he used to build his house. He sawed walnut timber for the inside. The house is still standing and is still occupied today by the seventh generation of his family. It is also called Little Richmond because of its thick walls, gun port, and the part it played in the Civil War.
One of the many industries created by Elijah was a tannery and leather shop. His tannery pits could accommodate public trade, and soon many raw hides were brought to Mill Creek to be processed. Noah Blackburn was a leather maker and, in connection with the tannery, made bridles and harnesses for horse teams. He also made side saddles, leggings, saddle bags, boots, shoes, and other articles.
One other industry Elijah started that was not done anywhere else in the county at that time was Pottery. He used a primitive kick wheel, and clay was hauled from Roan Creek Valley. Milk crocks, stone jugs, churns, preserving jars, and such were made in Mill Creek.
His blacksmith shop was equipped with a heavy trip hammer run from water power to produce heavy iron bars to the proper size for wagon tires, horseshoes, rods, etc. There was also space for wagon and carriage making.
Among his other enterprises, he had a wool processing plant and a blast furnace. He also opened what had been a bridle path onto a road down to Roan Creek Valley Road.
Elijah was too old to enlist in the Civil War. Statements given by Confederate Veterans and officers cite his help to the Confederates, including the enlistment of his five sons. In addition, his blacksmith shop made horseshoes and repaired firearms. His tannery made boots and shoes for Confederate Soldiers.
He fortified his home and turned it into a fort using thick blocks of wood in the lower part of the windows and survived the war from both the Union forces and the “bushwhackers,” who were neither Union nor Southern but preyed on helpless residents of the county. This is how his house became known as Little Richmond.
All of his endeavors lasted long after the Civil War. He was also an avid reader and amassed a huge library. Two of his grandsons were responsible for founding the Appalachian Teachers College in Boone, North Carolina, now known as Appalachian State University.