This recipe is such an easy recipe to do during the week. I think we get so tired during the week that it’s hard to make really good meals for the family. Shrimp is a quick go to protein. I always have a bag of raw, peeled and deveined shrimp in the freezer. This Spicy Shrimp with Coconut Cream Sauce can also be made without the spice for those sensitive pallets. I serve this over rice and with a side of vegetables.
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 lb. extra-large raw shrimp 21-25 per lb., peeled and deveined with tails removed
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 tablespoons fresh minced ginger
1 (15 ounce) can coconut milk
juice from 1 lime (about 2-3 tablespoons
2 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons cornstarch (optional)
1 tablespoon water
salt and pepper
Heat the olive oil in a large (12-inch) skillet over medium-high heat.
Add the shrimp and the spices.
Cook until the shrimp are lightly cooked about 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from pan.
Add the garlic and ginger to the skillet and cook for 1 minute. Add the coconut milk, lime juice and honey.
Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook for 6 to 7 minutes until slightly reduced and thickened.
If you want the sauce thicker, combine the cornstarch and water in a small dish then stir it into the sauce. Simmer for 2 minutes until thick.
Add the shrimp to the sauce and cook 3 to 4 minutes until shrimp are cooked through and sauce is heated through.
Serve over rice.