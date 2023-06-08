As the weather heats up, so will the events scene in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
From fairs and festivals to concerts and summer camps, there will be no shortage of family-friendly activities to enjoy. That said, finding a complete rundown of upcoming events can be challenging.
If you’re looking for a calendar of activities tailored to your hobbies and interests, look no further than our free online event calendar. With just a few clicks, users can search for specific events or browse a wide array of offerings by type or location.
To access the calendar, visit [insert newspaper’s URL here] and click “Events” in the navigation bar. Here you will find a listing of events for the coming week, along with the time, date and location of each activity. Clicking on a specific event will display a more detailed description of the activity, along with a location map and a link to buy tickets, if applicable.
If you are looking for a specific event, you can search for it by name, keyword, location or venue. You can also filter events by category, time or geographic location, making it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for.
The calendar isn’t just for viewing events, though. Users can submit their own events for free by clicking the “Create an event” button at the top of the calendar. Following a quick vetting process, submissions will be automatically added to the calendar of your choosing.
Event creators can also promote their events to reach a wider audience. For a fee, users can ensure their events appear at the top of the calendar, under the “Promoted Events” section. Simply select the paid option when submitting your event.
If you have questions about the calendar or would like more information, reach out to Holly Viers, digital content editor, at hviers@sixriversmedia.com.