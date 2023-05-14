This would normally be an off year in the election cycle, but due to recent events, we have a special election coming up. Whenever an election rolls around, I’m prone to remind anyone within earshot of a few things to consider before they cast their vote.
First and foremost, evaluate the candidate based on who they are, not who their father/brother/mother/grandfather/sister/uncle/grandmother/aunt is. While this may sound like common sense, you attending church with someone’s second cousin(twice removed) doesn’t automatically make them a good candidate to hold an elected office. Also, working with someone 20+ years ago and saying hi to them twice doesn’t either. When someone is campaigning, and the first thing they do is tell me exactly who their relatives are, while at the same time telling me nothing about themselves and their stances, I immediately deduct mental points from the chance I push their button come election day. Someone relying on their lineage as a qualifier makes me question why they don’t want to tell me about themselves.
Second, never be afraid to question a candidate about their thoughts on an issue. On top of that, if they dodge your answer with political double talk, feel free to point out they didn’t answer your question, and turn the conversation right back to it. This is complicated by the fact they’re probably going to tell you exactly what they think you want to hear, so don’t hesitate to dig a little deeper. See if that carefully constructed answer falls apart under deeper scrutiny. Most of the time, you’ll know the longer the discussion goes on whether they’re blowing smoke at you sideways hoping you’ll just nod and be on your merry way.
Thirdly, and most importantly, never vote along party lines because that’s what you’ve always done. It doesn’t matter if everyone in your family has always voted red, or blue. Evaluate each candidate based on matters that are important to you. Ask them questions about those topics, and take your own measure of them as you learn more. Casting a vote for a political party because “that’s what daddy did” is misguided at best, and potentially harmful at it’s worst.
We all have a responsibility as Americans to get out and vote. Hundreds of thousands of American men and women have laid their lives down over the past 240+ years for the rights and freedoms you enjoy today. It's up to us to honor those sacrifices by doing our civic duty and voting. Every time I hear someone say “I don’t vote, it’s not going to make a difference”, I cringe. Just this past year, right here in Johnson County, we saw an election decided by a single vote. Educate yourself on the true reason someone is running, and their positions. The day may come when you are that solitary vote that changes everything.