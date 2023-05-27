LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

Strange, Unusual, and Weird
Our world has many things that are different. There are strange animals, events, and people. What may be considered weird to us may be commonplace to someone else. This week’s selections are all on the different side. Let’s celebrate the different.
Odd Velvet, Mary E. Whitcomb, E WHI
Velvet is odd. She brings a milkweed pod to class for show and tell. She likes to collect rocks, and wins the class art contest using only an eight pack of crayons. Being different is what makes Velvet so much fun.
I Survived the Great Molasses Flood, 1919, Lauren Tarshis, J PB TAR
Just over 100 years ago, a killer wave of molasses struck a crowded Boston neighborhood. Now that is weird! One of the award winning I Survived series of books.
How to Clean a Hippopotamus: a Look at Unusual Animal Partnerships, Steve Jenkins, J 591.785 JEN
Different animal species sometimes form partnerships that benefit both animals. Why does a mongoose come running when a warthog lies down? Why do ravens follow wolves? Find the answers to these questions, and more, in this fascinating book.
Facts & Fallicies, Readers Digest, 031.02 REA
More than 400 stories of the unlikely and bizarre. This book explores the truths and misconceptions surrounding the natural and supernatural world.
Churchill’s Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: the Maverick Who Plotted Hitler’s Defeat, Giles Milton, 940.54 MIL
In the spring of 1939, Winston Churchill assembled a team of six men to plot Hitler’s destruction. Aided by a group of ladies, they single-handedly changed the course of WWll.
Strange but True: Mysterious and Bizarre People, Thomas Slemen, 001.9 SLE
These people can definitely be considered different and unusual.
Have you read a good book that you would like to share? Send an email to librarynewsandviews@gmail.com, or write a letter to the address below, and briefly tell us why you liked the book. If you don’t want your name used, please let us know. Follow us on Facebook at Johnson County Public Library.
Johnson County Public Library, P. O. Box 107, 219 Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683