It was a rainy February afternoon in 1990, not unlike what it’s been like here every day, and 20-year-old Bil Lepp was sitting in his college dorm room, having decided to follow in his older brother’s footsteps and enter the West Virginia Liar’s Contest. “At that point,” he recalls, “I wanted to be a writer, but I realized not many people wanted to read what I wrote. It occurred to me that if I learned to tell a story, people would have to listen unless they could outrun me.”
So he wrote up a five minute story, told it, and won second place. 10 years later, he won the National Storytelling Competition, and is now, not only a full time story-teller, but has published a number of books that people do want to read. On Saturday, March 18, Heritage Hall will showcase Lepp, whose style has been compared to Tom Bodett and Garrison Keillor.
He likens storytelling to a conversation. “Say you’re sitting around with your family and friends and somebody says remember the time Aunt Bertha drove the Buick off the bridge, and then someone else will say that wasn’t Aunt Bertha, that was Aunt Shelly and, somebody else will say it wasn’t a Buick it was a Cadillac, and then somebody will say who’s Aunt Shelly? When I’m writing a piece I’m thinking about what people might interject, or what questions they might ask, so I’m talking with my audience, not at my audience.”
The tradition of storytelling in Appalachia has roots in medieval England with the Jack Tales, when serfs told tall tales of poor Jack, who outsmarted giants among other things, and whose adventures were known to be metaphors for the abuses of the landed gentry. Lepp’s ancestors also hailed from the region now known as Ukraine, where his grandparents survived the Russian Revolution and the famines that followed it, and who told stories that lightened even the darkest moments. “I asked my grandmother once what it was like living under Stalin’s famine,” Lepp remembers, “And she said the best part of living through a famine is that you don’t have to do dishes.”
Some people say we’ll laugh about this later. Lepp’s tradition is to laugh about it now. His influences include Jack London, Farley Mowat, and Mark Twain because they could tell great stories in short form, but a primary influence is David Bowie, because as Lepp says “He continued his whole life to change it up, he never stayed in one rut.”
Lepp’s style has evolved as well, from five minutes to hour long, what he calls Lego storytelling, where he builds one story out of many differently sized and colored smaller stories. He’s a fan of tall tales, and says that all of his stories are honest, but not always true. For example, he is turning a story about taking his father from his retirement home to a birthday party into a story of Silver Alert that he gradually begins to realize is about him. Like Keillor did with Lake Wobegon, Lepp invented Half Dollar West Virginia, which he has populated with a vibrant cast of characters he brings to life. And to push himself a little further he likes to start two completely different stories and see if he can connect them, live, on stage.
Mostly though, an Evening with Bil Lepp is an opportunity to watch a master at the top of his game, and have a great time doing it. “It’ll be funny, and it’s family friendly,” Lepp says. The kids will laugh, and at some point, Grandpa will laugh too.”
Bil Lepp will be performing at Heritage Hall in Mountain City, on Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m. For tickets of more information contact Heritage Hall at (423) 727-7444 or visit their website at heritagehalltheatre.org.
###
PHOTO DIRECTORY
Bil Lepp.Jpg
Photo credit: Sam Payne