Let’s talk breakfast! Several years ago, I went to Portland, Maine. It was on my bucket list, and I had dreamed of going there since I was a teen. I stayed in this amazing bed-and-breakfast called The Chadwick. They served one of the best breakfasts I have ever had. To this day, I make my own version of it, and it is extremely addicting. This can obviously be made into a side at dinner as well. To make it breakfast, I add an egg on top. This roasted vegetable recipe is healthy and favorable. Love the taste and savor the moment.
Preheat oven to 400°
1/2 small butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes.
1 sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
Half package of gemstone potatoes, cut in half
One small package of multicolored baby carrots
One large parsnip peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
Two small red beets peeled and cut into cubes
Quarter cup of olive oil
1 teaspoon Thyme
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
Half a teaspoon of black pepper
1 teaspoon salt
If you like spicy, you can add a couple of pinches of red pepper flakes.
Add olive oil and seasonings to a big bowl and mix together.
Add all vegetables and cover them with oil and seasoning mixture. Pour onto a cookie sheet and roast for 45 minutes to an hour until all vegetables are soft and slightly brown. Serve and put an egg on top and have it for breakfast or serve as a side dish.