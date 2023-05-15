Golf
All Six Rivers Media newspapers recently asked readers on Facebook the following question: What is your favorite golf course in the region? Below are some of their responses.

1. Cattails at MeadowView Golf Course: www.cattailsgolf.com

2. Bays Mountain Golf Club: www.facebook.com/BaysMountainGolfClub

3. Graysburg Hills Golf Course: graysburghillsgolf.com

4. Glenrochie Country Club: glenrochiecountryclub.com

5. Warriors' Path Golf Course: tnstateparks.com/golf/course/warriors-path

6. McDonald Hills Golf Course: www.facebook.com/McdonaldHillsGolfCourse

7. Crockett Ridge Golf Course: www.crockettridgegc.com

8. Tri-Cities Golf Club: www.tricitiesgc.com

9. Johnson City Country Club: www.johnsoncitycountryclub.com

10. Blackthorn Club at The Ridges: www.blackthornclub.com

11. Clear Creek Golf Club: www.clearcreekgolfclub.net

