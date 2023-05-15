All Six Rivers Media newspapers recently asked readers on Facebook the following question: What is your favorite golf course in the region? Below are some of their responses.
1. Cattails at MeadowView Golf Course: www.cattailsgolf.com
2. Bays Mountain Golf Club: www.facebook.com/BaysMountainGolfClub
3. Graysburg Hills Golf Course: graysburghillsgolf.com
4. Glenrochie Country Club: glenrochiecountryclub.com
5. Warriors' Path Golf Course: tnstateparks.com/golf/course/warriors-path
6. McDonald Hills Golf Course: www.facebook.com/McdonaldHillsGolfCourse
7. Crockett Ridge Golf Course: www.crockettridgegc.com
8. Tri-Cities Golf Club: www.tricitiesgc.com
9. Johnson City Country Club: www.johnsoncitycountryclub.com
10. Blackthorn Club at The Ridges: www.blackthornclub.com
11. Clear Creek Golf Club: www.clearcreekgolfclub.net