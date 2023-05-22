“Has black locust started blooming near you?” one seasoned beekeeper asked another at the beginning of May’s JoCo Beekeepers Association meeting. “Na, not yet,” replied the other. Welcome back to learning about the fascinating life of honey bees and the folk who raise them.
Turns out that the flowers of black locust trees are a large source of nectar about this time of the year. Nectar equals honey. BAM! I learned a new fact, and the meeting hadn’t even begun.
Here are ten reasons you should attend at least one JoCo Beekeepers’ meeting, especially if you like to slather honey on your biscuit, cornbread, or toast.
1. It’s free.
2. You do not have to have a hive. An interest in (or questions about) the science, history, and mystery of the honey bee is your ticket to enjoying the evening.
3. The JoCo Beekeepers meet the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. between May and October in the basement of the TN Farmer’s State building on Shady Street. You’ve hopefully had your supper and are in the mood to learn something.
4. You will meet people from many paths. Some are long-time beekeepers who learned from their parents. Some learned from classes and books, and some by trial and error. Some received their bees only weeks ago and need advice. Some want to learn as much as possible before making the leap into the craft.
5. The meeting is an open conversation. If you have a question, many members will help you understand the answers as you ask.
6. You may learn something you never knew about beekeepers and honey bees. Last Tuesday, Greg Gentry from Washington Co., TN, presented a timely session on splitting hives to divide the honey bee colony into two or more. The presentation included a “Bee Math” calculator based on the fairly predictable lifecycle of the bees to help a beekeeper decide the best time to split, deter loss to swarming, and make sure there is plenty of available food for the bees to forage.
7. You will meet new people from different parts of the US who have made Johnson County their home, and most of us are happy to tell you why.
8. There is more than one way to keep honey bees. For example, hive shapes abound, and some keepers prefer to use a mixture of sugar water and vanilla over using smoke.
9. Honey beekeeping needs younger and fresher brood to keep the craft and production of locally available honey flourishing. According to the "2017 Census of Agriculture" conducted by the USDA, the average age of beekeepers in the United States was 57.8 years.
10. Honey beekeeping is a recognized agricultural contribution to society. Tennessee and the federal government both offer grants for equipment and other beekeeping business expenses, tax credits, and compensation for loss of equipment.
Hopefully, the black locust will be in bloom soon. Next month’s JoCo Beekeepers meeting would be a perfect time to hear in person about the magical time of year called “honey flow.” I’ll see you there.