A man and his music —— where does it begin? For Stephen Long it began at an early age while attending Harmon Chapel Christian Church in Shady Valley. He listened to the harmony singing of folks like his grandmother Hilda, his Uncle Tony, Fannie McQueen and H.T. Mabry and this influence helped form his earliest memories of music and created in him a desire to sing too.
Stephen has lived in Johnson County since 1979 when his father moved the family back to his childhood home of Shady Valley. He graduated from Johnson County High School in 1994. He began teaching high school mathematics in 1998 after graduating from college. In 2006 he had the opportunity to return to Johnson County as a teacher at JCHS. He has served as Secondary Supervisor for Johnson County Schools since 2014.
His wife, Angie, is also an educator and together they are blessed with four children. Stephen has been an active member of Long Journey Home committee since its inception , and is passionate about preserving and furthering the musical heritage of Johnson County. He is an amateur musician who loves traditional mountain and bluegrass music. His lecture will highlight the musical heritage of Johnson County and will focus on the work of four of our very own luminary musicians: G.B. Grayson , Clarence “Tom” Ashley, Fred Price and Clint Howard. He will discuss their live, their work (both musical and otherwise), the canon of their work, and their influence that continues to this day.
The Johnson County Historical Society is dedicated to bringing lectures and programs to the people of Johnson County and in preserving and promoting our heritage and history. Our special thanks to the Tomahawk for helping us promote and announce our programs. On Line access can be found on Johnson County Historical Society (Tennessee) on Facebook.