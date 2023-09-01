When problems arise and we need God’s help it is vitally important to know who is doing what. At times, God’s people are unsure whether God or the devil is doing certain things. When trouble comes some may say, “Maybe the Lord is trying to teach me something” which means they don’t know who is doing what. Not knowing who is doing what creates uncertainty that keeps us from receiving the Lord’s help.
Recognizing who is doing what begins with the understanding that the Bible calls Satan the god of this world. [2 Corinthians 4:4] If this is clearly understood, we would never wrongly accuse our Heavenly Father for the pain and suffering in this world that came about after Adam brought the curse of sin and death upon all mankind and allowed Satan to become the god of this world.
When Jesus ministered on the earth as Son of man, He stilled the storms, healed the sick, raised the dead, and set the captives free. Jesus was God’s will in action and He is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Jesus was anointed by God to do good and heal all that were oppressed of the devil. Oppression is to impose unreasonable burdens cruelly and severely.
Acts 10:38 KJV
38 How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him.
We must always choose to believe God’s Word over man’s word. Anyone who has attended church has at times heard unscriptural things said and even preached. What was heard may have been man’s attempt at solving spiritual problems with natural reason, but the mind of man cannot solve spiritual problems. If our thinking is to be right, it must agree with God’s Written Word. The truth of God’s Word is always right and we should always ask ourselves, “What does God’s Word say?” So, let’s look at something God’s Word has to say about who is doing what.
The Lord Jesus Christ made it simple and clear in John 10:10 to know who is doing what by contrasting His works with the works of the thief.
John 10:10 KJV
10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.
When Jesus said, “the thief” He was not calling “the Father” a thief. Jesus said, “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, kill, and destroy.” That which steals, kills, and destroys is a thief. All such things are the devil’s work, not God’s work. The Bible tells us that when Satan is finally eliminated from the earth, there will be nothing which hurts or destroys.
In contrasting His works with the works of the devil, Jesus is also contrasting the Father’s works with the works of the devil because Jesus said, “...the Father that dwelleth in me, he doeth the works.” [John 14:10 KJV] Jesus also said, “I must work the works of him that sent me, while it is day: the night cometh, when no man can work.” [John 9:4 KJV] Jesus was the will of God revealed, He was the will of God in action. If we want to see the will of God at work, look at Jesus.
If we would do this, it would eliminate much confusion over who is doing what. Jesus didn’t go about making people sick, financially bankrupt, depressed, oppressed, confused, or fearful. No, He set the captive free by going about doing good and healing all who were oppressed of the devil.
When Adam sinned and transgressed God’s Command, all mankind fell heir to the terrible results. Sin, death, and the curse came into this world because of Adam’s sin. Jesus came to redeem mankind from the curse that Adam brought upon this world so that we could experience life more abundantly.
Sin and death are in the earth today because of Adam’s transgression and there still remains serious consequences that come with choosing to live in sin. For the wages of sin is death.
Choosing the wrong path opens the door to the curse. In the curse there is sickness, disease, poverty, death, and defeat. All of these things steal, kill, and destroy and Jesus came that we might have life, and that we might have it more abundantly.
It was not God’s will that Adam sin and bring the curse of death and destruction upon this world. God warned Adam not to do what he did. In like manor, God warns us to come out from under the curse where there is stealing, killing, and destroying and come into the blessing of obedience where there is life more abundantly. It is not God’s will for anyone to live under the curse. That’s why He sent Jesus, but God will allow us to choose the blessing or the curse, and if we choose the curse and bad things happen, it was not God’s will, it is no one’s fault but our own.
If we become confused and reverse the roles and think that the devil’s work of stealing, killing, and destroying is God’s work, then we don’t know who is doing what.
It is important to recognize that the source of the opposition is Satan and to stand our ground knowing that Jesus will make a way where there seems to be no way. To have God’s help we must live according to His Word, be a doer of His Word, and live a life of faith that is pleasing in His sight.
We must always remember what Jesus said about who is doing what. “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” [John 10:10 KJV]