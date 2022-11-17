Have you ever experienced trouble [challenges, problems, difficulties] in your life that seemed as if there was no solution?
Have you ever felt as if your road stretched endlessly before you with no end in sight?
Perhaps the trouble was not a major crisis, but remained unchanged over a long time and the longer it dragged on the more of your hope for a good outcome eroded.
Circumstances may appear dismal and situations may look impossible. But there is always hope to be found in Jesus.
There is a story in Mark 9 of a man who desperately needed help for his son that was oppressed all of his life by a foul spirit. Everything he tried to do to help his son failed, but when he found Jesus, he found the solution to his trouble.
Jesus told the man that all things are possible to him that believes. Of course the man’s son was delivered and his trouble was over because of Jesus.
Mark 9:23 KJV
23 Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.
Just like this man, you too can find the solution to your trouble in the victory the Lord Jesus Christ won for you if you will only believe and put your trust fully in Jesus.
Jesus has overcome the world and offers us His peace during times of trouble.
John 16:33 KJV
33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.
No matter what your situation may be, the answer is always found by placing confidence firmly in God’s Word. His Word never fails. His promises are sure.
It may look as if there is no way out, but Jesus is the Way and He has already overcome the world. Your own strength may have let you down but God is your strength and your portion.
Psalm 73:26 KJV
26 My flesh and my heart faileth: but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion for ever.
No matter what comes against you, no matter how dark your situation may be, or how many times you have fallen, the important thing is to get back up for the Lord shall be a light unto you during the darkest of times.
Micah 7:8 KJV
8 Rejoice not against me, O mine enemy: when I fall, I shall arise; when I sit in darkness, the Lord shall be a light unto me.
During times of trouble, it’s important to know what you truly believe. Trouble often tests what you believe. You can simply listen to your own words to help you locate what you believe.
The one who believes he can and the one who believes he can’t are both right.
While you may think you believe God’s Word, the true test for your beliefs is found in what you say. What you say is what you really believe in your heart.
Matthew 12:34 KJV
34 O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.
If you’re not sure who the author of your trouble is, you will not know what to do. If you think that God is causing your hardship to teach you something, you won’t stand firm in your faith against the trouble.
John 10:10 tells us who is doing what.
John 10:10 KJV
10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.
God stands ready to stretch out His delivering arm on behalf of those who trust in Him.
Isaiah 43:2 KJV
2 When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee.
When you first encounter trouble, you may wonder where God is. He is always right there with you. He will never leave or forsake you. Just take a deep breath and rest in Him.
Psalms 27:1 KJV
1 The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?
Hebrews 13:5-6 KJV
5 Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.
6 So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.
Knowing that God is with you and that He will protect you and deliver you will give you peace of mind.
When you are confident that God is with you and that you will survive whatever your trouble may be, your mindset, or thought process, shifts from the problem to Jesus who is always the solution.
When you are bombarded with thoughts of “What am I going to do?” you can look to the future with assurance, because you know you are going to make it.
Even though your answers may not appear overnight, you know without a doubt that you will come out on the other side because of Jesus.
Having confidence in God’s ability, willingness, and faithfulness to deliver you is what quiets your mind.
When you keep your mind fixed on the Lord and you hold steady putting your trust in Him, He will keep you in perfect peace.
A peaceful mind enables you to remain at rest, trusting in the Lord, during the storm.
Isaiah 26:3 KJV
3 Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.
Never doubt God’s faithfulness to you during times of trouble. He is ever present to help you and not harm you. You can put your entire trust in Jesus and depend on Him to deliver you out of any situation.
He will never leave or forsake you!