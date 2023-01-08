The Lord is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy. The Lord is good to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works. — Psalm 145:8–9
God is full of compassion, and He is of great mercy. The phrase, “full of compassion” can also be translated merciful. In the Scripture “mercy” and “compassion” are often interchangeable words. To be merciful is to be full of compassion.
PSALM 106:7 KJV
7 Our fathers understood not thy wonders in Egypt; they remembered not THE MULTITUDE OF THY MERCIES; but provoked him at the sea, even at the Red sea.
God performed many signs and wonders when He delivered the children of Israel out of Egypt. Yet they didn’t understand God’s miraculous works, nor did they remember the multitude of His mercies.
Today it is often thought that God’s mercy only pertains to salvation for sinners. We thank God that His mercy is shown to the lost, but this is not the end of God’s mercy; it is only the beginning.
Israel needed God to save them from Egypt’s bondage. The miracles that delivered, (saved) Israel from Egypt’s bondage were God’s mercies.
The Psalmist asked for God’s mercies because he knew if he had God’s mercies he would experience God’s salvation (deliverance, help). Psalm 119:41.
God has mercies (plural) not just mercy. God’s mercies cover much more than forgiveness of sin, His mercies include all of His provisions and promises.
In Psalm 59:16, the Psalmist praised God as he connected God’s mercy with his defence during times of trouble.
PSALM 59:16 KJV
16 But I will sing of thy power; yea, I will sing aloud of THY MERCY in the morning: for thou hast been my defence and refuge in the day of my trouble.
In the New Testament we are invited to come boldly (confidently) to the throne of grace obtain mercy and find the help we need.
HEBREWS 4:16 KJV
16 Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, THAT WE MAY OBTAIN MERCY, and find grace to help in time of need.
Again, we must guard against limiting God’s mercy to forgiveness of sins only. God’s mercy is waiting to restore and help us throughout our lives with anything we need God to help us with, because “The Lord is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy...”
God is of great mercy, but He has many ways He expresses His mercy to us, because He is “the Father of mercies.”
2 CORINTHIANS 1:3 KJV
3 Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, THE FATHER OF MERCIES, and the God of all comfort.
If God’s mercy only included the forgiveness of sins, then God would be the God of mercy. But, thank God, He is the God of mercies, and all of His mercies are available to us today!
2 CHRONICLES 16:9 KJV
9 For the eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to shew himself strong in the behalf of them whose heart is perfect toward him. . . .
The eyes of the Lord look throughout the whole earth desiring to show Himself strong in behalf of those whose hearts are upright and set upon Him.
The Lord is not holding a big stick waiting for His children to do something wrong so He can punish them for their every wrong doing.
The Father didn’t send Jesus to condemn (punish) us, He sent Jesus to save (deliver, rescue) us from the ravages of the curse that Adam brought upon this earth through his transgression. Adam’s actions opened the door for the devil to do his work of stealing, killing, and destroying. Jesus came to redeem us from the curse by being made a curse for us.
May we all get better acquainted with our gracious Lord who is “...full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy. The Lord is good to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works” (Ps. 145:8,9)