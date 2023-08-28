There are two foremost figures in the Bible: Adam and Jesus Christ. The rest of mankind hangs in the balance between these two men. If we can better understand the significant role of these two men and the influence each has on our personal life we can better understand our choices and responsibilities and why things are the way they are in this world today.
Our story begins with Adam who was not born of an earthly father and mother; He was created by God from the dust of the ground and received life from his Father God. In Genesis chapter 2, we read how the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living soul. Adam was to be the flesh and blood father of mankind.
Genesis 2:7 KJV
27 And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.
By one man’s disobedience, referring to Adam, sin and death entered into the world and was passed to all mankind, which means, everyone born into this earth inherited Adam’s sin and his death sentence. The day that Adam turned from God, his source of all life, to himself, he succumbed to the power and dominion of sin and death and because of this, all mankind would be held prisoner to the same.
Romans 5:12 KJV
12 Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:
The Person of Jesus Christ as revealed in the Holy Bible is unique. He is Son of God and son of man. He is the head figure and representative of the entire race of mankind in one Person. Jesus is not a Being with two personalities. He is not half man and half God. He is fully God and fully man in One. Jesus’ birth was an arrival, not a beginning. It was an advent that put Him in the earth on the same footing as a man like Adam. As Son of God and son of man, Jesus had to make the way for fallen man to be put back on the right path with the Father. Like Adam, Jesus didn’t have an earthly father. Jesus was conceived by the Holy Ghost.
Luke 1:35 KJV
35 And the angel answered and said unto her, The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God.
By one man’s disobedience [Adam] many were made sinners and by one man’s obedience [Jesus] many shall be made righteous. Adam brought sin and death into the world and Jesus brings redemption, salvation, life, and forgiveness of sins. Jesus is the answer for both the sin we inherited from Adam and the personal sins we commit after we are born again.
Romans 5:19 KJV
19 For as by one man’s disobedience many were made sinners, so by the obedience of one shall many be made righteous.
The Bible talks about a first and second man Adam. The first man Adam was made a living soul. He was earthly and his name is Adam. The second man Adam was made a quickening [life giving] spirit. He was the Lord from heaven and His name is Jesus.
By the first man Adam, we are all born naturally of his flesh and blood seed. We also inherit his sin and his death sentence. By the second man Adam [Jesus], we can be born again and receive the life of God and be delivered from Adam’s sentence of sin and death. By the shed blood of Jesus are we reconciled to God and brought into right relationship with the Father.
1 Corinthians 15:45-47 KJV
45 And so it is written, The first man Adam was made a living soul; the last Adam was made a quickening spirit.
46 Howbeit that was not first which is spiritual, but that which is natural; and afterward that which is spiritual.
47 The first man is of the earth, earthy: the second man is the Lord from heaven.
1 Corinthians 15:22 KJV
22 For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.
Because we all start our earthly journey with an inheritance of sin and death from the first Adam, we all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. All must be born again and receive a new life and the free gift of righteousness. We all must then make a series of choices that lead us to live a life of holiness before God.
Adam showed how a man that was created innocent can sin and transgress God’s laws and commands. Jesus showed what a holy man is to be. The rest of us are caught in the middle between these two Adams. The world with its enticements and allurements offers no solution for the sin and death we inherited from the first Adam. If we give our life to the vain amusements of this world the love of the Father is not in us.
Walking with God is more than a mental acknowledgement of God or agreement with His Word. We must bear fruit that shows we walk with God. If we follow Jesus’ example and rightly relate to the Father and live by His Word, our spiritual life blooms as naturally as a child grows in simplicity. We will experience the joy of our salvation and the peace of God.
Which inheritance will we choose, the inheritance of sin and death that came from the first man Adam, or the inheritance of eternal life that we can receive only from the second man Adam [Jesus] after we are born again?