The Father Loves You

In John 14:21, 23 Jesus emphasized two life changing points.
JOHN 14:21, 23 KJV
21 He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me SHALL BE LOVED OF MY FATHER, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him. . . .
23 . . . If a man love me, he will keep my words: and my Father will love him, and we will come unto him, and MAKE OUR ABODE WITH HIM.
First, Jesus talked about our responsibility to keep the Commandments and to keep His words. In this instance to KEEP means to hold fast, to apply, to guard, and to live by.
In addition to keeping God’s Commandments, and keeping Jesus’ words, Jesus gave us a New Commandment.
John 13:34 KJV
34 A NEW COMMANDMENT I give unto you, THAT YE LOVE ONE ANOTHER; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.
If we love others the way the Father would have us to, we will work no ill to those around us. If we work no ill to those around us, we won’t hurt them with our words or actions. Love quickly forgives and takes no offense over a suffered wrong. Love doesn’t covet what others have. Love doesn’t lie, deceive or manipulate others to get what it wants. When we work no ill to others we fulfill the law.
Romans 13:10 KJV
10 Love worketh no ill to his neighbour: therefore love is the fulfilling of the law.
The second point Jesus emphasized was the Father’s love: “. . . he that loveth me SHALL BE LOVED OF MY FATHER . . .” (John 14:21).
We express our love for Jesus by keeping His words and the Commandments and in return the Father expresses His love to us.
Most parents desire the best for their children and make every effort to provide them with good things. We should consider it an affront to the Father to suggest that any earthly parent desires better for their children than He desires for His children.
MATTHEW 7:11 KJV
11 If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children, HOW MUCH MORE shall your Father which is in heaven give good things to them that ask him?
The most important good gift the Father gave was His Son and through Him the good gift of everlasting life. The Father did this because He loves you!
John 3:16-17 KJV
16 For GOD SO LOVED the world, that HE GAVE HIS ONLY BEGOTTEN SON, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but HAVE EVERLASTING LIFE.
17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.
The Father didn’t send His Son to condemn us; He sent Him to deliver us from the pains and perils of this world and give us everlasting life.
John 3:17 KJV
17 For God sent NOT his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be SAVED.
The Father sent Jesus to do GOOD!
Acts 10:38 KJV
38 How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about DOING GOOD, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him.
The work of the devil is to steal, kill, and destroy. But Jesus came to reverse Satan’s work and give us good gifts such as: peace, joy, love, comfort, guidance, wisdom, and life abundant.
John 10:10 KJV
10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it MORE ABUNDANTLY.
It is the Father’s good pleasure to give His children the Kingdom.
Luke 12:32 KJV
32 Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s GOOD PLEASURE to give you the kingdom.
If it is difficult to accept God as a loving and caring Father that delights in giving His children good things, it may also be difficult to accept that we can experience the same loving relationship with the Father as Jesus did while He walked on the earth.
Jesus prayed for believers to experience the Father’s love in the same way as He did.
JOHN 17:23 KJV
23 I in them, and thou in me, that they may be made perfect in one; and that the world may know that THOU hast sent me, and HAST LOVED THEM, AS THOU HAST LOVED ME.
Take firm hold of the fact that the Father doesn’t love Jesus any more than He loves YOU! Walking in the light of this one truth will change how you live your life.
Let’s look at another important statement Jesus made about His relationship with His Father.
JOHN 16:32 KJV
32 Behold, the hour cometh, yea, is now come, that ye shall be scattered, every man to his own, and shall leave me alone: and yet I AM NOT ALONE, BECAUSE THE FATHER IS WITH ME.
Jesus was telling His disciples, “You will all scatter and leave Me alone. But even so, I am not alone. My Father is always with Me.” You can do the same in the face of any test or trial. You can say, “If everyone forsakes me, I’m still not alone, because my Father will never forsake me because He loves me!”
When you get acquainted with the Heavenly Father through His Word and begin to walk in the light of what you learn about Him, you won’t need to feel alone and forgotten anymore. You can learn to draw your strength, comfort, and encouragement directly from your Heavenly Father. You can always feel safe and secure in His love.
Wouldn’t you like to know the Father better? Take advantage of the access your Father has provided for you through Jesus (Eph. 2:18) and get acquainted with Him through His Word. Commune with Him in prayer, and be sure to cast all your cares upon Him for He cares for you.
If you’re feeling afraid or overwhelmed by life’s tests and trials, just take hold of the hand of God in faith and walk on because your Father Loves you!