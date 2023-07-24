John 1:29 KJV
29 The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.
John was called of God to recognize and to publicly declare Jesus as the Lamb of God Who would take away the sin of the world. The agony in Gethsemane reveals the last moments of Jesus’ unfathomable surrender to the Father’s will and His commitment to finish His assignment as the Lamb of God.
The first words John spoke of Jesus, “Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world” can be seen in the last words Jesus spoke to a criminal hanging next to Him on the cross, “Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.” [Luke 23:43 KJV] In the final moments of his life, the thief on the cross recognized Jesus as the answer for his sin.
We should ask the question, “What died on the cross of Christ?” Of course Jesus was physically put to death, but death couldn’t hold Him; He is risen and alive. What was permanently put to death on the cross was the curse of sin and death.
Galatians 3:13 KJV
13 Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree:
2 Corinthians 5:21 KJV
21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
A holy God cannot embrace sin in any form. On the Cross of Christ, the sin of the world met and fell upon Jesus as the Lamb of God. The Cross of Jesus Christ means that the salvation of God goes deeper than the deepest depths of sin and iniquity committed by man. Like the thief on the cross, no one is beyond the merciful reach of Jesus’ forgiveness of sin if he/she will ask God for salvation. For God was at work in Christ reconciling the world unto Himself not holding our trespasses against us. Jesus didn’t come to condemn the world but to save the world.
2 Corinthians 5:19 KJV
19 To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation.
John 3:17 KJV
17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.
Jesus was more than a man. He was Emanuel, God with us. Jesus was the Word that became flesh and dwelt among us. The fullness of the Godhead dwelt in Him bodily. Jesus was fully man and fully God and according to the Bible, God took upon Himself flesh and blood in order to bear away the sin of the world.
God could not fix man’s problem with sin and death from heaven. Before God could reconcile and atone for sin, He had to take upon Himself flesh and blood and become a member of the family of man. Jesus lived a spotless and holy life throughout His earthly years as son of man. On the Cross, He bore our shame, guilt, sin, and death as our substitute. In so doing, He stands as the one great Representative of the race of man, atoning for it’s sin.
Those that are truly born again should praise God for their salvation, but have we ever deeply considered how it came about? Salvation came to us through the deep and dark shadows of the sorrow and pain of our Savior as He gave His entire life from birth to His death on the cross for us. As the Lamb of God He was made an offering for us so that we can be delivered from sin and death.
To the Father, the Cross of Christ was not a great tragedy, but a tremendous and absolute triumph and victory. The Father didn’t turn His face from Jesus on the Cross in anger. The Father was never more pleased by the fact that His Son bridged the gulf between fallen man and fellowship with Himself. When the Bible speaks of Jesus’ suffering on the cross, it is always in connection with victory and triumph.
Isaiah 53:10 KJV
10 Yet it pleased the Lord to bruise him; he hath put him to grief: when thou shalt make his soul an offering for sin, he shall see his seed, he shall prolong his days, and the pleasure of the Lord shall prosper in his hand.
In the final moments of His life on the Cross, Jesus said, “It is finished.” Was He saying this nightmare of physical suffering is finally over? No, He was saying I have finished the work “which You gave me to do.”
John 17:3-5 KJV
3 And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent.
4 I have glorified thee on the earth: I have finished the work which thou gavest me to do.
5 And now, O Father, glorify thou me with thine own self with the glory which I had with thee before the world was.
It matters not how sin-stained a person may be, because through the death of Jesus Christ on the Cross, he can partake of this wondrous salvation. We must never take the precious gift of salvation as something common.
We ought to rejoice when someone is saved, but we must also remember what it cost Jesus to make His grace a free gift, for it cost agony we cannot begin to understand.
Our faith in Jesus in the historic Cross of Christ is the keyhole in history through which we get a view of the great eternal purpose of God, for Jesus is “the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.”