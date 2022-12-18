Can we trust God knowing He is as honest as He ought to be and that He always keeps His promises?
In the midst of a hopeless situation Abraham “staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief; but was strong in faith, giving glory to God.” Abraham rested in faith on the Strength of the Promise that he received from God because he “was fully persuaded that, what He had promised, He was able also to perform.”
Romans 4:17-21 KJV
17 (As it is written, I have made thee a father of many nations,) before him whom he believed, even God, who quickeneth the dead, and calleth those things which be not as though they were.
18 Who against hope believed in hope, that he might become the father of many nations; according to that which was spoken, So shall thy seed be.
19 And being not weak in faith, he considered not his own body now dead, when he was about an hundred years old, neither yet the deadness of Sara’s womb:
20 He staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief; but was strong in faith, giving glory to God;
21 And being fully persuaded that, what he had promised, he was able also to perform.
Abraham is called the father of our faith for a very good reason. The promise he received would change the world which was fulfilled in Jesus who is the Seed of the promise.
Galatians 3:16 KJV
16 Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not, And to seeds, as of many; but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ.
One thing that made Abraham’s faith so notable was how he continued on year after year being fully persuaded that God would do what He said He would do. Abraham’s faith rested firmly on the fact that God keeps His promises. So how valuable are God’s promises? They are exceedingly great and precious.
2 Peter 1:4 KJV
4 Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust.
We sometimes impose upon God our personal experience with people that often don’t keep their promises. However, “...God is not a man, that he should lie;” [Numbers 23:19] And “The Lord is not slack concerning his promises.” [2 Peter 3:4]. “For all the promises of God in Him are yea, and in Him Amen, unto the glory of God by us.” [2 Corinthians 1:20]
Because most of us have had a friend or family member that seldom kept their promises we may find it difficult to trust the Lord who always keeps His promises.
Promises that go unfulfilled are empty and useless. However, God never gives empty or useless promises; He is more than able and willing to keep all His promises both great and small.
It is most challenging to trust someone whose word is not dependable. In fact it is unwise to do so. Unfaithful people seldom keep their promises. “Confidence in an unfaithful man in time of trouble is like a broken tooth, and a foot out of joint.” [Proverbs 25:19]
Jesus is never unfaithful and in Him we have a friend that sticks closer than a brother. He will never leave or forsake us even to the ends of the earth. Jesus is worthy of our fullest trust and confidence.
Proverbs 3:5-6 KJV
5 Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.
6 In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.
On the occasion one is blessed to have a friend whose word is always reliable and dependable is a highly treasured gift from God. A person, “...that sweareth to his own hurt, and changeth not.” [Psalms 15:4] is valuable indeed.
Having faith in God begins by knowing God’s integrity. “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness;” [2 Peter 3:9]
God’s Word can be trusted because He Himself is trustworthy and unfailingly good. We can rest assured that God always keeps His promises.
In Abraham’s case, God’s promise that he would have a son was more than 20 years in its fulfillment. During this time Abraham hoped against hope as he gave glory to God while he remained fully persuaded as he rested in the strength of the promise.
The majority of us know little about waiting in the rest of faith. We don’t wait and rest, we often wait and endure. Waiting and resting means we continue on in the perfect certainty of God’s goodness and faithfulness to keep His Word and do all He promised to do.
When God makes a promise He is responsible to fulfil the promise. Knowing this can help us navigate through the ups and downs of living by faith because we know God is always willing and able to keep His promises.
We must reach the place of perfect reliance upon God knowing He will do all He promised to do. Let us learn to rest in the strength of the promise.
Faith in God is simply the deepest and most powerful expression of our reliance and trust in Him. Trust is the essence of all valuable relationships. God wants us to trust Him and rest in the strength of His exceeding great and precious promises the same as Abraham did even during hopeless looking situations.
May the Lord Jesus be very near to you and may you rest in the strength of the promise. “For all the promises of God in Him are yea, and in Him Amen, unto the glory of God by us.” [2 Corinthians 1:20]