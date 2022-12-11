Mountain moving faith and positive thinking is not one and the same. Jesus said, “...If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.” [Mark 9:23]
Positive thinking could never make this claim. Of course positive thinking should be desired over negative thinking, but no amount of positive thinking can do what faith in God can do. Faith can move mountains.
While thinking and believing are not the same they are connected because one influences the other. Having strong faith and believing God’s Word requires that we monitor and manage our thought life and think thoughts that agree with God’s Word.
Wrong thinking always leads us down the wrong paths in life. Wrong thinking leads to wrong choices, wrong actions, wrong words, and wrong believing. If our thoughts are in agreement with God’s Word we will not drift through life being pulled about by wrong thinking or wrong believing.
Because of worldly teaching that emphasizes the mind apart from God’s Word, God’s people often discard what the Bible says about the importance of the mind.
We must be determined to anchor our thinking to God’s Word which corrects wrong thinking. If we want our believing to be right, our thinking must also be right. It is not possible to think wrong and believe right.
We are solely responsible for our thoughts and we must learn to recognize and cast down wrong thinking and bring into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.
2 Corinthians 10:5 KJV
5 Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ;
Our thoughts must pass all the qualities listed in the following verse. For example: something may be true but not pure or lovely, so don’t think on those things. Right believing begins with right thinking and right thinking is always a choice.
Philippians 4:8 KJV
8 Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.
There seems to be a concerted effort in the world to conform our thinking to its standards. Our eyes and ears are constantly bombarded with worldly propaganda trying to shape our thinking, our believing, and our values. The Bible says, “...be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” [Romans 12:2] If we are to be transformed by the renewing of our minds we must engage in study and application of Scripture.
Here are 3 thought controlling keys that can help us have right thinking.
First key is choice. We must choose to have right thinking because everything in life begins with a choice. Until a choice is first made nothing happens. Freedom of choice is God’s great gift to us.
Second key is determination. Controlling our thoughts is an ongoing challenge that requires ongoing help from the Holy Spirit and the Word of God. As soon as we relax our determination to have right thinking we begin to lose ground.
Third key is discernment. To discern is to separate or distinguish, to see and understand the difference between two or more things, between good and evil, truth and falsehood. It seems to be an unending task, like sweeping a dirt floor when it comes to discerning and rejecting wrong thoughts.
Even when we think we have wrong thoughts fastened down, they can suddenly blot away like a horse bolting from its restraints. To keep our thinking right we must monitor [discern] our thoughts at all times. The Holy Spirit will help us in this process if we will ask Him for His help.
Here are 3 thinking tips that can help us have right thinking.
The first tip is to keep our thoughts current and present. We are often tempted to worry or be anxious about the future. Jesus said, “Take therefore no thought for the morrow....” [Matthew 6:34] Meaning, we are not to worry or be anxious about the future. So, we must not allow our minds to drift into a state of being anxious and worried thinking about the unknown future.
The past can also be a problem. If our minds are allowed to be filled mostly with thoughts of the past, we will be distracted from the present or perhaps even under great duress by things from the past. We should put the past behind us and reach for the prize of the high calling of God.
We must learn to live in the now. We cannot have faith in the past, or in the future; only in the present.
The second tip is to habitually give thanks to the Lord. Gratefulness and giving thanks to the Lord are powerful antidotes against wrong thoughts. An ungrateful person is often plagued with wrong thinking. Form the habit of being grateful and be determined to give thanks to the Lord, first for who He is and also for the good things He does.
It is difficult to maintain negative thoughts in the midst of gratefulness and thankfulness. When we focus our thoughts on the Lord’s goodness negative thoughts will leave.
Third tip is to spend time in God’s Word every day. We require constant reminders in order to keep our thinking right. Specifically, we must give attention to what God’s Word says about right and wrong thoughts.
Remember it is impossible to have wrong thinking and right believing and right believing makes all things possible to those that believe.