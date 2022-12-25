Jesus’ birth was foretold by the prophets many years before His earthly arrival.
Isaiah 9:6-7 KJV
6 For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.
7 Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even for ever. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will perform this.
What a joyous occasion when the time had finally arrived for Heaven to make the announcement to earth’s inhabitants that the Prince of Peace has come. He would secure man’s redemption and also establish the Everlasting Covenant. Indeed this is a great day!
Luke’s record of this event must never become common place with us. Let us read it again, and again with fresh eyes and with thankfulness in our hearts and praise on our lips.
Luke 2:8-18 KJV
8 And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.
9 And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.
10 And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.
11 For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.
12 And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.
13 And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,
14 Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.
15 And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us.
16 And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger.
17 And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child.
18 And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds.
The Old Testament was first written in the Hebrew language and then translated into English. Isaiah called Jesus “The Prince of Peace.” The Hebrew word for “Peace” is “Shalom” which means nothing missing, nothing broken, salvation, deliverance, wholeness, to dwell in safety, tranquility, nothing but good, unharmed, unhurt, at ease, a relationship of harmony and wholeness. Jesus is the Prince of Peace [Shalom]!
As the heavenly host praised God they said, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” Through Jesus the Father was extending His hand of peace and good will [favor and pleasure] toward mankind.
This was a declaration that God is glorified in heaven because He was sending His Son as The Prince of Peace and as the turning point of the ages to come. The Son would establish an Everlasting Covenant that would provide salvation, redemption, wholeness, and deliverance to all that would come to Him.
Hebrews 13:20-21 KJV
20 Now the God of peace, that brought again from the dead our Lord Jesus, that great shepherd of the sheep, through the blood of the everlasting covenant,
21 Make you perfect in every good work to do his will, working in you that which is wellpleasing in his sight, through Jesus Christ; to whom be glory for ever and ever. Amen.
Peace [shalom] and Salvation rests with God. He is the author; He established the standard by which anyone that will come to God through His Son can live in right relationship with Him in a life that is whole and complete, full of hope, and purpose.
Many times, people see God as an angry God just waiting to punish everyone for anything that they do wrong. If this was the case, then why would God send His only son to die a horrible death on the cross to save us. If He was truly angry with us, He would have just turned His back on us and not tried to help us at all.
God is not angry with us. God is a loving Father and He seeks a close relationship with us based on Peace [shalom] and goodwill.
These greatest of truths are too often buried deep under the heap of holiday merchandizing and distractions. Let us never forget that God gave the greatest gift of all. He gave us the Prince of Peace!