Whenever we are in search of God’s help we must turn to the sure, unchanging, exceeding great and precious promises of God found in the Bible.
2 Peter 1:3-4 KJV
3 According as his divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue:
4 Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust.
Every promise of God is received by faith and Bible faith is based on God’s Word. The Bible says, “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” [Romans 10:17 KJV] If we get out beyond the Word of God, we have no basis for faith. Any attempt to have faith apart from God’s Word is presumption and folly.
Bible faith cannot exist beyond the written Word of God. For this reason we must be certain that the promises of God cover what we are asking God for. We can ask God for anything that He promises in His Word. But, if we get out beyond God’s Word, then we have moved into foolishness and presumption. Therefore we must be sure the Scriptures cover what we are asking and believing for.
Before we ask God for His help, we should ask ourselves what Scriptures support what we are asking God for? If we have no specific Scriptures to support what we are asking God for, then we have no basis for faith, and no Biblical right to expect to receive what we are asking God for. Faith and prayer must be founded on God’s Word.
If we ask God for something and have no Promises to support what we are asking for, then our asking is amiss.
It is vital that we base our prayer requests on God’s Word and not on a need. God is not moved by needs, He is moved by our faith in His Word of Promise. We must spend time finding Scriptural promises [more than one] that address the need before asking God for help because the Lord faithfully keeps all of His promises.
2 Peter 3:9a KJV
9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness;...
2 Corinthians 1:20 KJV
20 For all the promises of God in him are yea, and in him Amen, unto the glory of God by us.
The entrance of God’s Words give light. The reason some believers stumble and fall is because they have left the light of God’s Word. Without God’s Word, we have no clear direction and no basis for faith.
Psalms 119:130 KJV
130 The entrance of thy words giveth light; it giveth understanding unto the simple.
If we go to a place we have never been before and suddenly it goes completely dark, we will stumble and fall over unseen things trying to find our way. But when the light is shining brightly, we can move about freely and not stumble and fall even in places we have never been before. God’s Word lights our path when it enters into our heart and shows us the way.
Psalms 119:105 KJV
105 Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.
If we don’t know what God’s Word says, we are in the dark. If we are to have Bible faith, we have to move into the Light of God’s Word and His Word will show us the path of prayer and the direction we are to take in life. We stumble in the dark if we try to have faith for something not promised in Scripture.
We need never be in the dark because the entrance of His Word gives light.
What does it mean to walk in the light? It means to walk in the truth of God’s Word. To walk away from the Word is to walk into darkness. We are always on safe ground when we are on the Scriptures. When we get away from Scriptures, we are in a dark zone. God wants us to trust Him and in faith rest in the strength of His exceeding great and precious promises.
God’s Words are meant to be applied to our personal lives. If we seek only to know His Words, to admire their beauty, or praise their wisdom but don’t do them, we delude ourselves. It is not the pursuit of knowledge but the application of truth that brings us into contact with the Lord Jesus Who is the Way, the Truth and the Life.
Millions of Bibles have been printed over the last few centuries. Some are bound by the finest leathers and craftsmanship. But what is most needed is to have the living Word of God bound within our hearts by coming to the knowledge of the truth through the regenerating and sanctifying work of the Holy Spirit.
God delights in answering prayers that agree with His Word. God said, “…for I will hasten my word to perform it. [Jeremiah 1:12] The word hasten means to be [sleeplessly on the lookout; to act quickly]. God watches sleeplessly over His Word and quickly performs it. If our believing and prayers are out of step with God’s Word there is no basis for God to respond.
When God makes a promise, He also makes it His responsibility to fulfil His promises. Knowing this can help us navigate through the ups and downs of living by faith because we know God is always willing and able to keep His promises.
We must reach the place of perfect reliance upon God knowing He will do all He promised in His Written Word for those who believe. Let us learn to live by and rest in the strength of His exceeding great, precious, and unfailing promises.