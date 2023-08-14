Hebrews 2:16-18 KJV
16 For verily he took not on him the nature of angels; but HE TOO ON HIM THE SEED OF ABRAHAM.
17 Wherefore in all things it behoved him to be made like unto his brethren, that he might be a merciful and faithful high priest in things pertaining to God, to make reconciliation for the sins of the people.
18 For in that he himself hath suffered being tempted, he is able to succour them that are tempted.
Galatians 3:16 KJV
16 Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not, And to seeds, as of many; but as of ONE, And to thy SEED, WHICH IS CHRIST.
Jesus didn’t take upon Himself the nature of angels when He came to this earth. He took on the seed of Abraham and by so doing, God was able to enter fully into man’s experience. By taking on the seed of Abraham, it put the Father in position to redeem fallen man, reconcile his debt and bring man back into fellowship with Himself. It was essential that Jesus took on the seed of Abraham being made like unto His brethren that He might be a merciful and faithful High Priest in things pertaining to God, to make reconciliation for our sins.
Only in the book of Hebrews is the office of the High Priest applied to Jesus. All other references to High Priest refer to a man in office under the Law.
The High Priest was to be a bridge between God and man that offered the gifts and sacrifices required to reconcile the sins of the people, bringing them into right relationship with God.
By the cross, Jesus reconciled the sins of the whole world. As High Priest He ministers the salvation and redemption that He secured for us on the cross.
Adam’s transgression carried the death sentence and he was guilty as charged. As a result, God’s love could not flow freely towards man until the sin debt was satisfied. Adam’s transgression could not be ignored, it had to be reconciled. Justice must be served to satisfy the guilty verdict and so God was in Christ reconciling the world unto Himself.
2 Corinthians 5:19 KJV
19 To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation.
The Old Testament shows the pattern of sacrifices for the various sins and transgressions of God’s Law that would be fully satisfied by Jesus’ sacrifice of Himself on the cross. As our great High Priest, Jesus reconciles our debt of sin and brings us into right relationship with the Father. Jesus’ relationship with us as His brethren and our great High Priest is an intimately personal one. He personally ministers to us the salvation that He personally worked out for us.
The connection with Jesus as our great High Priest must be a two way heart connection built on personal trust, confidence, commitment and love as He guides us along the right path to life. His willingness to come to this earth and share in our flesh and blood life and give His life for us is our most precious gift. He proved Himself faithful and He demonstrated His love for us so we need not fear coming to Him and trusting Him with all that concerns us.
Jesus’ work as our great High Priest is not limited to His atonement for our sins. Above all else, it is the personal responsibility He takes in helping us that is most valuable.
In His divinity as Son of God, He secures to us His unfailing presence. In His humanity as son of man, He assures us of His empathy and compassion. As the Captain of our Salvation, He empowers us with His own person by His Holy Spirit and His living Word and He is ever ready to give us help in our time of need. He has made every provision but there is one thing He cannot provide for us and that is for us to know, obey, follow and trust Him fully.
Hebrews 4:15-16 KJV
15 For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin.
16 Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.
In our experience of redemption, we can be confident that there is no temptation or test that can conquer us without our consent for God has made the way to overcome through Jesus.
Romans 8:37 KJV
37 Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.
The Holy Spirit is our Helper. It is He that makes all things possible to us that are not possible without Him. Jesus as our great High Priest is a living, faithful helper that is easily moved by the things that wrongly affect us.
It is essential to understand that salvation is not something He gives apart from Himself. Full salvation is Jesus Himself, as our great High Priest most compassionately and faithfully watching over us in daily life, standing ready and willing to fully give and live His life in us. Our faith is meant to lead us into the experience that Jesus is and does all that is said of Him.
By His ministry on the cross, Jesus became sin for us that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him. By His ministry as our great High Priest, He can take us into the very life of God as He brings us into fellowship with the Father. As our great High Priest, He is ever present and mightier than the problems of this world; His unfailing love is always near to give the victory!