Redemption is the act of procuring the deliverance of persons or things from the possession and power of captors; it is the deliverance from bondage; or from liability.
Jesus is our Redeemer. He put mankind on a redemptive basis through His death and resurrection. Through redemption He made it possible for every person to come into perfect fellowship with the Father.
Man is not waiting on God to be redeemed; God is waiting on man to receive the already purchased redemption. The ransom price has already been paid, there is nothing left unfinished or unsatisfied. “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.” [John 8:36] Redemption is available for all who will receive it; not just a few select individuals.
Either by ignorance or by rejection man fails to experience his personal redemption. However, redemption is not based on man’s acceptance or rejection of it. Redemption is based on the fact it has been acquired by Jesus and is made available to whosoever will receive it.
The person who seems to have no redeeming qualities, the one who may be thought of as a no account, a scoundrel; contemptible; untrustworthy; the worse of libertines, and a thorn in everyone’s flesh, is still not out of the reach of redemption if he will receive his personal redemption.
Romans 3:23-24 KJV
23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
Redemption extends well beyond a personal experience only. It extends to all that was damaged by Adam’s transgression. This is why there will be “…a new heaven and a new earth…” [Rev 21:1] a place where sin has never visited or damaged.
The Scripture addresses man’s underlying corruption and disposition to sin, both his inherited and personally committed sins. Inherited sin was introduced into the world by man and not by the devil. The devil may have influenced Adam to sin but it was Adam that sinned. Redemption provides a solution to both inherited and personally committed sins by putting to death the old man and by putting on the new man.
Romans 6:6-12 KJV
6 Knowing this, that our old man is crucified with him, that the body of sin might be destroyed, that henceforth we should not serve sin.
7 For he that is dead is freed from sin.
8 Now if we be dead with Christ, we believe that we shall also live with him:
9 Knowing that Christ being raised from the dead dieth no more; death hath no more dominion over him.
10 For in that he died, he died unto sin once: but in that he liveth, he liveth unto God.
11 Likewise reckon ye also yourselves to be dead indeed unto sin, but alive unto God through Jesus Christ our Lord.
12 Let not sin therefore reign in your mortal body, that ye should obey it in the lusts thereof.
Until we recognize how far reaching Adam’s sin corrupted creation we can never fully understand the need for total redemption. Adam’s transgression [his sin] could never dissolve away on its own over time. Sin has no shelf life. Even if we were able to live our entire life without breaking any of God’s laws we would still be condemned because we inherited sin from Adam.
God doesn’t hold us responsible for inheriting our disposition of sin anymore than He holds us responsible for our natural birth. We didn’t choose to be born nor did we choose to inherit Adam’s sin. So, what does God hold us responsible for? He holds us responsible for not allowing Jesus, our Redeemer, to deliver us from our disposition to sin, especially after we see the light and then choose darkness.
John 3:17-21 KJV
17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.
18 He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.
19 And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.
20 For every one that doeth evil hateth the light, neither cometh to the light, lest his deeds should be reproved.
21 But he that doeth truth cometh to the light, that his deeds may be made manifest, that they are wrought in God.
Jesus was not simply punished for our sins; He was made to be sin for us.
2 Corinthians 5:20 KJV
20 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
Some stop at being born again and never progress beyond this point. Is stopping here a secure position? No! We must move on into discipleship. Stopping at being born again is a forfeiture of the fullness of our redemption.
Discipleship becomes evident by the freedom it produces and by Christ likeness which is to be exhibited in our everyday life. There are many things that must happen in this world that can only be done by those who are willing to fulfill the conditions of discipleship. It is a great step when someone takes the hand of redemption and moves into the born again experience but there is much more redemption available to those that embrace the lifestyle of discipleship.
Let’s take firm hold of the hand of the Redeemer and let Him complete His redemptive work in us.