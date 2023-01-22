Learning to pray is one of the most important things a born again believer can do. A believer cannot succeed fully in God’s purpose for his life without learning to pray effectively.
Anyone who is determined to study God’s Word and establishes His Word in his heart will receive many answers to prayer.
The Heavenly Father yearns to answer our prayers and bring good things into our lives. But often He cannot because some prayers are unscriptural. Meaning, there are no teachings or promises in the Bible to support what we are praying about, or that our method or motive for prayer is incorrect. Unscriptural prayers go unanswered because they are outside of God’s will. To find God’s will we must study His Word.
There are many different kinds of prayer found in the Bible. Such as: the prayer of faith, intercessory prayer, united prayer, the prayer of commitment and dedication, the prayer of supplication and petition. Each of these prayers serves a different purpose and is governed by different prayer rules. Learning about prayer and the rules that govern different types of prayer is life changing.
It is imperative to understand the importance of God’s Word in prayer. Prayer doesn’t make faith work; faith makes prayer work and, “...faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” [Romans 10:17]
Without knowing what God’s Word says before we pray causes many uncertainties; Bible faith is never uncertain. The only way to turn uncertainty into certainty is by establishing God’s Word firmly in our heart, for faith begins where the will [Word] of God is known.
It is vital that we find Scriptures that support what we are praying about. God always answers prayers that agree with His Word. We should not want anything that God’s Word says we should not have and we should never try to pray beyond our faith expecting to receive something from God without first knowing what God’s Word says.
If we first take time before praying to fix God’s Word in our heart we will experience many answers to prayer. Jesus clearly stated this truth when He said, “If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you.” [John 15:7] This is a great prayer secret that every believer must know and practice if he expects to succeed in his life as a disciple of Jesus.
So how is God’s Word established in our heart? First we find the Scriptures that support what we are praying about. This can easily be done by using a Bible concordance. Once we locate at least 2 verses [more is better] of Scripture that support what we are praying about, we must then spend time meditating on these verses.
We meditate on God’s Word by giving the Word our full attention, by deeply thinking, musing, and taking to heart every word in that verse. Doing this repeatedly throughout the day will greatly strengthen our faith. God taught this valuable lesson to Joshua after taking Moses’ place as Israel’s leader.
Joshua 1:8 KJV
8 This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success.
God’s Word must be firmly fixed in our heart, not just in our head. To do this we meditate on the Scriptures that support what we are praying about until our heart is overflowing with God’s Word. Remember, prayer doesn’t make faith work, faith makes prayer work and until God’s Word is established in our heart our faith will be too weak to receive answers to prayer.
Faith is of the heart; not of the head. It takes effort to move God’s Word from our head to our heart. Head prayers are powerless and always go unanswered because faith is of the heart not the head.
Circumstances and situations often take time to change after we pray. Because of this we must be prepared in faith to stand firm while God changes things. When answers to prayer are delayed we are tempted to doubt. During the time between amen and there it is, we must hold fast to God’s Word and remain firm in our faith as we rest in the Lord’s faithfulness.
We must learn to, “Fight the good fight of faith...” [1 Timothy 6:12] and put on, “...the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.” [Ephesians 6:13]
If what we are praying about agrees with God’s Word, then it is God’s will to answer.
When we get God’s Word firmly established in our heart and mouth like God taught Joshua to do, we can stand strong against any storm in life and we will overcome.
There is “a friend that sticketh closer than a brother” and His name is Jesus; He will strengthen us and will never leave or forsake us.
Prayer and the Word are inseparably linked; power in the use of either depends upon the presence of the other. The Word is the starting place for prayer; telling us what God will do for us. It shows us the path of prayer, telling us how God would have us pray. It gives us the power for prayer, the courage, assurance, and confidence that we will be heard. Prayer and the Word have one common center – God.
Learning to pray in agreement with God’s Word will bring many answers to prayer.
Ephesians 6:13-18 KJV
13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;
16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.
17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:
18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;