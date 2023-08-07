We see throughout Scripture how God loves deeply and forgives freely. We also see in Scripture how we are required to forgive the transgressions of others against us, although forgiving a suffered wrong may not always be easy to do. The truth is, no one can suffer wrongfully without finding the spirit of threatening awakened in him, and if put into words one would say “I’ll make you pay for what you did to me!”
If we are born again, the Holy Spirit will strengthen the disposition of Jesus in us enabling us to follow in His steps so that when we suffer wrongfully, we do not threaten the same as Jesus did not threaten when He suffered wrongfully.
1 Peter 2:21-23 KJV
21 For even hereunto were ye called: because Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example, that ye should follow his steps:
22 Who did no sin, neither was guile found in his mouth:
23 Who, when he was reviled, reviled not again; when he suffered, he threatened not; but committed himself to him that judgeth righteously:
Why does God need to forgive us? It is because we have sinned against Him by transgressing His Law for sin is the transgression of God’s Law.
1 John 3:4 KJV
4 Whosoever committeth sin transgresseth also the law: for sin is the transgression of the law.
The problem with sin first began with Adam. He transgressed God’s Law. Because he was the father of all mankind, we inherited his sin. We sin also by our personal transgressions of God’s Law.
Romans 5:12 KJV
12 Wherefore, as by one man [Adam] sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:
When we are born again and made a new creature in Christ, Jesus the Father forgives us of our sin and He blots out the record of our trespasses by nailing them to the cross.
Colossians 2:14 KJV
14 Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross;
When we sin after we are born again, we can confess our sin to the Father and He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.
1 John 1:9 KJV
9 If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.
The Bible says after God forgives us by blotting out our transgressions, He no longer remembers our sins. God never holds our transgressions against us after He has forgiven us.
Isaiah 43:25 KJV
25 I, even I, am he that blotteth out thy transgressions for mine own sake, and will not remember thy sins.
Most of us have heard someone say something like, “I know the Bible says we are to forgive, and I forgive so-and-so, all right, but I will never forget what he did to me!” Possibly the trespass happened many years ago but they still talk about it as if it happen yesterday. The truth is if our thoughts and words are still focused on the wrong others did to us, we haven’t forgiven them. Of course the record of the trespass will not be totally erased from our memory, but when the thought of it returns, we can choose not to dwell on it and we can choose to pray for that person. If we will fix God’s Word in our heart concerning His mercy when we’re tempted to become offended by someone’s trespass against us it becomes much easier to forgive and forget.
Sometimes people wrongfully think that if they forgive someone of a suffered wrong that they are saying that the wrong the person did was ok. But the truth is when we forgive we acknowledge what was done to us was wrong, but we choose to give the gift of forgiveness even when the offender doesn’t deserve it because the Father freely gives us the gift of forgiveness when we don’t deserve it. If we want to be forgiven we must also forgive others. Jesus made this point very clear in the gospel of Mark Chapter 11.
Mark 11:25-26 KJV
25 And when ye stand praying, forgive, if ye have ought against any: that your Father also which is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses.
26 But if ye do not forgive, neither will your Father which is in heaven forgive your trespasses.
There are bitter consequences for allowing offense and unforgiveness to remain in our lives. Holding unforgiveness against others doesn’t hurt them, it hurts us. Offence and unforgiveness will harden and darken our hearts and minds, leading us down the road of bitterness and resentment. If we don’t forgive and let it go, we will shut ourselves off completely from God’s mercy, favor, forgiveness, and blessings. We know we have truly forgiven others when we can freely bless and pray for those that have trespassed against us.
Matthew 5:44-45 KJV
44 But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;
45 That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.
The benefits of forgiving and forgetting are great! If we refuse to permit the least bit of unforgiveness in our heart, we will be in position to receive the rich treasures of Heaven. So we should ask ourselves why fail in life when we can forgive and forget?