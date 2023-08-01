Hebrews 3:5-6 KJV
5 And Moses verily was faithful in all his house, as a servant, for a testimony of those things which were to be spoken after;
6 but Christ as a son over his own house; whose house are we, if we hold fast the confidence and the rejoicing of the hope firm unto the end.
There were a few among the reader of the Epistle written to the Hebrews that were in danger of sloth; neglect of the great salvation and some had even fallen away from grace and gone back into the Law. They had lost the joy and confidence of their first faith in Jesus.
In 1828 Noah Webster defined confidence as, “A trusting, or reliance; an assurance of mind or firm belief in the integrity, stability or veracity of another, or in the truth and reality of fact.” Other qualities closely associated with confidence are boldness, courage, assurance, and faith.
How many born again believers over time grow cold and fall away losing their confidence? How many true believers in Jesus stand firm and conquer unto the end? How many are influenced for the good by a true experience with the Lord and for a time ran well, but then were entangled in the busyness or pleasures of this life, or influenced by friends or family causing the life and power of their faith to be lost?
It is boldness and confidence that empowers us to abound in hope as the God of hope fills us with joy and peace through the power of the Holy Ghost.
Romans 15:13 KJV
13 Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.
The hope we are filled with by the God of hope empowers our joy and peace where we can even glory in tribulations.
Romans 5:3-5 KJV
3 And not only so, but we glory in tribulations also: knowing that tribulation worketh patience;
4 and patience, experience; and experience, hope:
5 and hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us.
What can make us conquerors over all the negatives of this world but the joy and peace of a bold and confident spirit that is filled with faith and hope of what Jesus has done, is doing, and will do? When we fail to consider Jesus, our faith, hope, joy, and peace become endangered. At this point we are at risk of not holding firm to the end.
We must learn that every day and every hour there is nothing that can help us more than a determined, clear, definite, and habitual faith in the Lord’s mercy, faithfulness, love and power to succour us and show us His salvation.
1 John 5:4 KJV
4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.
The writer of the Epistle to the Hebrews is attempting here to show the necessity of holding firm to the end, through the confidence, hope, faith, joy, and peace that is first found by coming to faith in Jesus.
The influences of the sin and darkness of this world that work on the flesh are so persistent that only a boldness of faith that is empowered by the hope of what God has done, is doing, and will do will have the strength to overcome. No one can conquer without the spirit of a conqueror. The boldness and confidence that leads to the faith and victory that overcomes this world is the faith that has become joy, and the hope that is received from God alone, Who has made us more than conquerors in Christ Jesus.
We must realize that the boldness and confidence of our hope and faith is the root of steadfastness and perseverance. Our boldness and confidence is in the work and person of Christ Jesus, and not in ourselves. The confidence, joy, and peace we found at the beginning of our faith must be held firm unto the end. We find the grace to hold firm as we allow our heart to be a home for Him to dwell.
As the author and finisher of our faith, Jesus will perfect and maintain in us the confidence we are to have in Him from the beginning to the end of our life. We are to rejoice in the hope of all that He has done and has promised to perfect in us firm unto the end. Beginning with an awareness of the need for a Savior, every true convert has found him/herself cast upon the mercy of God to deliver and save by His mighty power.
We begin our journey in faith and we must hold fast to this beginning with the greatest confidence that He will guard and keep us and maintain His work within us until that great day that we cross the finish line of this life. Whenever difficulty arises and if we are ever tempted to not hold fast to our faith we must remember the answer that the Letter to the Hebrews gives. We are to look unto Jesus; we are to consider Him, Who was faithful even unto death.
Hebrews 12:2-3
2 Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.
3 For consider him that endured such contradiction of sinners against himself, lest ye be wearied and faint in your minds.
Because Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever, we can rest assured that He is the same Lord that is no less faithful in His blessed work of redemption, IF we will hold fast our confidence in Him firm unto the end.