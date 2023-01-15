Anyone who prays has at times prayed prayers that produced no results. Without a doubt, there are effectual and ineffectual prayers.
James, the half-brother of Jesus, writes some valuable insight on prayer. He says,”...The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” [James 5:16]
James 5:16 KJV
16 Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.
The key words are effectual; fervent; righteous; avail. Let’s briefly examine these words using Webster’s 1828 dictionary:
EFFECT’UAL - Producing an effect, or the effect desired or intended; or having adequate power or force to produce the effect.
FERV’ENT - To be hot, to boil, to glow.
RIGHTEOUS – Just; accordant to divine law.
AVA’IL - To be strong or able, to profit, to be of force or authority, to turn to advantage.
Effectual prayer, [prayer that produces a powerful effect] begins with a person that is in right relationship and in fellowship with God through His Word. Being in right relationship with God begins with being born again. Close fellowship with God kindles our fervency for prayer.
The Father speaks to us through the Bible and by prayer we speak to Him. Prayer is not meant to be a religious duty or an ineffectual obligation. Through prayer God partners with us to bring needed change in us and in the world around us. Prayer is God’s idea; not man’s.
Our prayers become more effective as God’s will and His ways are revealed to us by the study and application of His Word. God and the Word are one. [John 1:1]
John 1:1 KJV
1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.
God is never hesitant to answer prayers that agree with His Word. God said, “…for I will hasten my word to perform it. [Jeremiah 1:12] The word hasten means to be [sleeplessly on the lookout; to act quickly]. God watches sleeplessly over His Word and quickly performs it. If our prayers are out of step with God’s Word there is no basis for God to respond. Effectual prayer is the prayer that God answers; it is prayer that avails much.
We can pray with confidence when we ask according to God’s will and in this we know He hears us. If we know He hears us we know we have the petitions that we desire of Him. God’s will is revealed in His Word.
1 John 5:14-15 KJV
14 And this is the confidence that we have in him, that, if we ask any thing according to his will, he heareth us:
15 And if we know that he hear us, whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we desired of him.
Praying in agreement with God’s Word changes our false perceptions about who God is and what He will and won’t do. Prayer and the Word are inseparably linked; power in the use of either depends upon the presence of the other. The Word is the starting place for prayer; telling us what God will do for us. It shows us the path of prayer, telling us how God would have us pray. It gives us the power for prayer, the courage, assurance, and confidence that we will be heard.
Prayer and the Word have one common center – God. Prayer seeks God; the Word reveals God. In Prayer man asks God; in the Word God answers man. We are never in the dark when we know what God’s Word says on any subject.
When we study God’s Word we learn His thoughts and His intents. God’s Word and His will are inseparably united, for they are one in the same.
Herein we find the greatest secret of effective prayer. It is in the understanding and application of these truths that our prayers are effectual and avail much.
The Holy Spirit will take us to God’s written Word and instruct us how to pray in accord with God’s will. If prayers go unanswered there is a reason and the reason can be found in God’s written Word.
The Father delights in answering the prayers of his children when they pray in agreement with His written Word. “For all the promises of God in him are yea, and in him Amen, unto the glory of God by us.” [2 Corinthians 1:20]
When your motives and desires are in line with God’s will [Word] and when you delight yourself in the Lord, “…he shall give thee the desires of thine heart.” [Psalms 37:4]
Effectual prayers that avail much are empowered by God’s Word which never returns to Him void without having an effect.
God’s Word always has an effect; God’s Word is always powerful and always avails much.
Isaiah 55:11 KJV
11 So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.
Our prayers become effectual and powerful when we abide in the Word and the Word abides in us, for Jesus said: “If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you.” [John 15:7]
Commit to a lifestyle of study and application of God’s Word. When we search the Scriptures our mind will be renewed and we will exchange wrong, misguided thoughts and prayers for thoughts and prayers that agree with God’s Word and His will.
Ask the Holy Spirit to make the Word of God a reality in your heart and mind and never allow setbacks or disappointments to cause you to draw back and stop praying.
If you learn to pray in agreement with God’s Word your prayers will be effectual and they will avail much!