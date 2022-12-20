“Non nobis Domine, non nobis, sed Nomini Tuo da gloriam: is the Latin version of Psalm 115:1, “Not unto us, Oh Lord, not unto us, but to Thy Name be given glory.”
The above motto is of the Modern Knights Templar, Chivalric charitable order under the Sovereign Military Order of the Temple, Inc., an autonomous and independent organization, incorporated in the United States.
The significance is important as the order, according to Pamela Stout is that “even though we do not claim a direct linage to the original Knights of the Temple, we seek to emulate their positives attributes in our daily lives, with our members applying their talents and energies tirelessly and selflessly to Christian charitable endeavors.”
And that was a good thing for Mountain City/Johnson County Community Center after being selected by the committee to receive the $5,000 charitable contribution.
“We are a modern Christian Order of Knighthood dedicated to seeking God in our lives and promoting love and respect in and for our own communities,” Stout said. The aim is to increase understanding between religions, helping pilgrims visit holy places, maintaining a Christian presence in the Holy Land, supporting the poor, sick and unjustly accused, standing against oppression, protecting the freedom of speech, encouraging the noble ideals of Chivalry, maintain the monuments, archives and history of the Knights Templar.
Stout emphasized that the Order have adopted two of the original Templar missions, first protecting Christians at risk, particularly in the Holy Land and in the Middle East and to keep the Road to Jerusalem open to all people as own.
The Priory of Saint Andrew is the order’s ‘local’ priory and has members in Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, and Alabama. The priory has two Convent and Investitures each year where new Postulants (new members) are knighted.
Stout explained that at the Fall Convent and Investiture, a charitable donation is given.
“Any member can submit a packet for their charity to be nominated and voted upon at the Council Meeting,” she said adding, “This year, three were presented, and Mountain City/Johnson County Community was selected by the committee to receive the donation.
Pamela has been a Dame for ten years and Judge Stout has been a Knight for seventeen years.