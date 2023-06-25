Genesis 1:1-2 KJV
1 In the beginning God created the Heaven and the earth.
2 And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.
Hebrews 11:3 KJV
3 Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.
The Bible never argues or debates, it present’s truth. To understand the truth the Bible presents, we must be entirely dependent, not on intellectual reason or curiosity, but on the basis of faith. It is only by the Holy Spirit’s illumination of the Bible can the truth be apprehended.
Men often attempt to apply science, or intellectual reason to rearrange the creation facts presented in the Bible into a rational and harmonious presentation that will not contradict the fundamental existence of mankind while ignoring what the Bible says about man’s beginnings and relationship with His Creator. When we are born again, we come into living contact with our Creator. We are then tempted to put the truth presented in the Bible into a doctrine, a creed, or system of believing where assumptions and personal bias often still contradict the Bible that presents the truth as a Person. To know the Truth we must have an intimate relationship with the person of Jesus.
Like a painter that mixes his color palette before he creates what he envisions, God made ready to bring order to a world that was without form and void. In God’s great and marvelous display of His creativity, ability, and power, He made a world that would become the home of His greatest creation of all, the creation of Adam who He fashioned in His very own image. What is now seen in the world is infinitely distant from how God first created it. Everything in this world today is deeply marred and disfigured by Adam’s transgression.
In Genesis chapter 2, we read how the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life. God first created mankind to be a shining beacon of His glory not a disgraceful display of sin and death.
There is something that may seem inconceivable to us in Adam’s relationship with his Father God. Adam walked and talked with the Lord God in the cool of the day and experienced unhindered fellowship with his Father.
When Adam transgressed God’s law, he opened the door to sin and death and everything changed. Shame and fear now filled every fiber of Adam’s being. Adam suddenly went from enjoying the richness of his fellowship with his Father God, to being afraid of Him. Adam became self focused rather than God focused. As always, sin finds us severed from God and interested mostly in self.
Sin does not belong to mankind as God designed us. Sin is an abnormal condition that was introduced into this world by the disobedience of the first man God created. Adam transgressed God’s law and opened the door to the law of sin and death. Jesus came to reverse the damage done by Adam and to free us from the law of sin and death.
The Originator and Maintainer of the new life that is imparted to us at the new birth comes only by the Redeemer Himself, Christ Jesus. What has Jesus redeemed us from? He redeemed us from the sin and death that was thrust upon us by Adam’s sin and transgression.
Sin of course reveals itself in many different ways, but at it’s very root, sin has to do with our claim and right to ourselves as we choose a deliberate independence from God’s Word and His ways. The sin of self may try to veneer itself in Christian terminology, or good works, but God looks at the heart and knows when we have a submissive, willing, and obedient heart that loves Him first and foremost and when we do not. If we build our life on things that God does not sanction, our life will be empty and chaotic.
Whenever a person, moral or immoral, sees for the first time the light of truth found in Christ Jesus it results in an awareness of the void and emptiness in his life that exists without God. He is brought then to a point of decision, to continue to follow his previous course of separation from God or to follow Jesus Who will bring order out of chaos and turn bareness into fruitfulness.
At this point, he must be prepared to put God and His Word into their rightful place in his life. If he does, he will now seek to bring forth God’s plan and purpose for his life and not his own. At some point he may become unsure if his faith has laid hold of God’s Word or if the Living Word of God has taken hold of him and his faith. Faith in God and walking with God at this point become as natural as breathing.