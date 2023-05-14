Hebrews 2:8-9 KJV
8 Thou hast put all things in subjection under his feet. For in that he put all in subjection under him, he left nothing that is not put under him. But now we see not yet all things put under him.
9 But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honour; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man.
What a solemn contrast in that Jesus was crowned with glory and honor yet He suffered and tasted death for every man.
As son of man, Jesus tasted death for us all and has become the Redeemer and Savior by restoring all that was lost in sin at the hand of Adam.
As Son of God, Jesus was crowned with glory and honor; seated in power and authority to rule and reign as the King of kings and Lord of lords.
As we look around to the world in which we now live, peering through the veil of sin so abundant in this world, we see no evidence that man was ever appointed by God to have dominion over the works of His hands. But this is precisely how God created Adam.
It was Adam’s transgression of God’s command that brought this world into its current depths of despair. However, in the fullness of time, on that great day eternal, we will behold all that the Father has purposed for the redeemed man.
The condition of this present world will attempt to dim the vision of our glorious future. Staying fixed on eternity while surrounded by our present is the secret of a life of faith. If we allow it, the struggles with the sin we inherited from Adam will drain our hope and faith of experiencing the blessings of our salvation and freedoms found only in Christ Jesus.
Circumstances in this world can sometimes be pressing or difficult, but in Jesus we can find our strength to overcome all things because all things have been made subject to Him.
By faith, we are blessed when we can look away from all that surrounds us in this fallen world with its many imperfections and failures, and look unto Jesus in all His perfection. We are blessed and we overcome when we can meet every difficulty empowered by the blessing that flows from Jesus who is, “crowned with glory and honour; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man.”
The book of Hebrews expounds on the great truth of why the Son of God was brought low in this world and was nailed to a cross. It was by God’s grace and favor that He would taste death for every man, so that once again the way would be opened for us into the Father’s presence and favor.
The sufferings and death of Jesus as our Leader has opened to us the path of life given to us when we are born again. Jesus has opened to us a new and living way and leads us back to the place of glory and honor that was lost by Adam.
On the cross, Jesus tasted death for every man and by this He destroyed him that had the power of death, that is, the devil; and to deliver them who through the fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage.
Hebrews 2:14-15 KJV
14 Forasmuch then as the children are partakers of flesh and blood, he also himself likewise took part of the same; that through death he might destroy him that had the power of death, that is, the devil;
15 And deliver them who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage.
While we wait for the fullness of time, as we pass though the last remaining days of this life, by faith we now see Jesus on the right hand of power and authority. This gives our faith its power, endurance, and victory. If our faith seems weak, we must acknowledge that our feebleness of faith is linked to our choices not to our provision. Jesus has made the way!
In the midst of sin and the perplexities of this earth life we must hold fast to this precious truth that Jesus is crowned with glory and honor and has made the way for us to be more than conquers in Him. To see Him in faith is to see what we are to become in Him. Jesus is our Redeemer, our Savior, and is faithful in all things to us and in Him alone do we overcome this world.
John 14:27 KJV
27 Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.
John 16:33 KJV
33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.
1 Corinthians 15:57 KJV
57 But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.
For now, as we pass through this earth life we have God’s written Word and we have the Comforter who is the Holy Spirit, that will strengthen, help, teach, guide, and console us.
He is our connection with Jesus who is not a distant object, but is an indwelling presence as our Good Shepherd.
We must set our faith on Him that tasted death for every man and Who is crowned with glory and honor.
May we always give Him the praise, glory, and the love that is due Him!